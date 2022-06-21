1980s Pelham double murderer eligible for parole after resentencing

A 52-year-old convicted murderer from Pelham who bludgeoned and stabbed to death an elderly neighbor and her daughter nearly four decades ago is now eligible for parole after a judge resentenced him because his youth was not adequately considered at the time.

Paul Leon, a model inmate at Green Haven Correctional Facility, was spared waiting another 14 years for a parole bid when Westchester County Judge George Fufidio on Friday sentenced him to consecutive terms of 18 years to life for the July 27, 1986, murders of Lois Feraca and Theresa Carbone.

Leon was just 16 at the time and would frequently make some money by running errands for Feraca, who lived in his apartment building on Fifth Avenue.

Paul Leon in a screenshot from a video he made at Green Haven Correctional Facility for his application seeking clemency for the 1986 murders of Lois Feraca, 83, and her daughter, Theresa Carbone, 49, in Pelham.

At the time of the murders, Feraca, 83, was recuperating from cataract surgery and her 49-year-old daughter was visiting from Ossining so she could take care of her. Leon beat them with a mop and stabbed them with three steak knives before slitting their throats.

He dumped his bloody clothing blocks away in Mount Vernon and later returned to the apartment to “discover” the bodies with his stepfather. Pelham detectives arrested him two weeks later.

A jury convicted Leon of two counts of second-degree murder the following year. Westchester County Judge Nicholas Colabella sentenced Leon to 25 years to life for each killing after lamenting that New York did not have the death penalty. He ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning Leon would not be eligible for parole until 2036.

Health: NY insurers propose nearly 19% rate hike

Schools: Pelham locked down superintendent, to some criticism

COVID: How much some municipal workers get in payouts depends where you live

After an application for resentencing last fall by John Lewis, Leon’s lawyer, Fufidio found that Colabella’s sentence was legal at the time but had subsequently turned unconstitutional because it amounted to a de facto life sentence.

The basis for that was a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Miller v. Alabama that judges had to consider five key factors related to adolescent behavior when sentencing teenagers. A subsequent Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery v. Louisiana made the so-called "Miller factors" retroactive.

Story continues

The Westchester District Attorney’s Office conceded that the 50-year prison term was no longer justifiable and that it was unlikely Leon would lose an appeal if Fufidio had denied him a new sentence.

Relatives of the victims could not immediately be reached.

A transcript of the original sentencing shows Colabella was far more focused on the danger Leon might pose to society once released than on any possibility that he could turn his life around.

Fufidio found that Colabella may have considered some factors of Leon’s adolescence but not sufficiently.

“(He) did so without the benefit of more than 25 years worth of study into the elasticity of the adolescent brain,” Fufidio wrote in an April decision agreeing to resentence Leon.

“Meaning the sentencing court was bereft of information that could have helped it, if indeed he even wanted to, determine whether this Defendant’s actions, as terrible as they were, were the product of a transient immaturity that would not follow him into adulthood or whether he was irreparably corrupt and would remain a danger to society even after he matured which is the statistically less likely scenario by a significantly large margin.”

Front-page article on Aug. 14, 1987, following the arrest of Paul Leon in the murders two weeks earlier of his neighbor, Lois Feraca, 83, and her daughter Theresa Carbone, 49, in Feraca's apartment in Pelham.

Lewis called Leon the “poster child for rehabilitation” and said he had the benefit of hindsight because he had proven in prison that he could turn his life around through education, a strong work record and beneficial programming. He commended Fufidio for “not being afraid of a defendant who committed a bad crime.”

Leon applied for clemency more than two years ago but neither governor since then, Andrew Cuomo or Kathy Hochul, has granted it.

In a video submitted with his application, Leon detailed the progress he has made in prison from the angry teenager to a well-respected, productive inmate.

He said he was conceived as a result of his mother being raped on a date when she was 17. He believed his troubled upbringing – including his mother’s frequent anger toward him – stemmed from that rape.

According to court records, although his mother also lived at 17 Fifth Ave., across from Pelham police headquarters, Leon stayed in a separate apartment with his stepfather. Both adults were heroin addicts.

He said he does not know the specific conversation with Carbone that triggered his rage but he responded to something she said by killing her. Feraca then came in the room and saw what had happened.

“I knew I messed up. I knew I did something so horrible that I didn’t want nobody to know, and I stabbed Mrs. Feraca,” he said in the video. “I am so sorry. I just reacted; me being scared. But I allowed my anger to control me and I killed both of them.”

That was a far cry from his insistence at sentencing that he had not killed the women and that the trial had been unfair. Colabella told Leon he was a "smooth-talking, fast-talking streetwise kid who points in the direction of what is best for you." The judge called him a "brutal, vicious murderer" and that his role was to protect society "from the Paul Leons of this world."

Steve Zeidman, a CUNY law professor who helped put together Leon's clemency application, suggested in an email Monday that time had proven Colabella wrong.

He applauded Fufidio and the prosecution "for recognizing and valuing Paul's transformation and redemption."

"He has done all a person could do within the confines of state prison to atone and repair, all the while staying fully aware that the harm he caused is irreparable," Zeidman said.

Twitter: @jonbandler

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Pelham double murderer Paul Leon resentenced, eligible for parole