1983 Indiana remains ID'd as Chicago victim of serial killer
SOPHIA TAREEN
·1 min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Human remains found at a northwestern Indiana farm have been identified as a male Chicago victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler, authorities announced Sunday.

The Newton County Coroner’s Office in Indiana identified the victim as John Ingram Brandenburg, Jr. of Chicago. No age was given. He was among four “young men" found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village on October 18, 1983, according to the office.

Two others, Michael Bauer and John Bartlett, have already been identified, leaving one victim nameless, according to authorities.

Brandenburg, called “Johnny” by his mother, had been drugged and killed by Eyler, who confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in an Illinois prison in 1994. Eyler was on death row for the 1984 murder of Danny Bridges, a 15-year-old.

Indiana authorities worked with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, which uses genetic genealogy, and others to find a match to a family member. That led to the positive identification earlier this month, according to the coroner's office.

“While my heart breaks for this family, I’m thankful that they finally have some of the so long for, and I hope this brings them peace," Rebecca Goddard, a Newton County prosecutor, said in a statement Sunday from the DNA Doe Project.

She worked on the case with Indiana State Police. The prosecutor's office and state police didn't return messages left Sunday.

The coroner's office said Brandenburg's family had been contacted and authorities would not released further information until relatives gave further permission.

This story has been corrected to show that Rebecca Goddard worked on the case with that Indiana State Police.

