After 1983 murder conviction surfaces, judge withdraws plea agreement in Anderson child sex crimes case

Oct. 4—ANDERSON — A Madison County judge has granted a request to withdraw a plea agreement in a child sex crimes case after the prosecution discovered the defendant was convicted of murder in 1983.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Wednesday granted the request of the Madison County Prosecutor's Office to withdraw the plea agreement with Michael Cox, 66, 1000 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson.

Hopper set the next hearing in the case for Oct. 15.

County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said that Cox's 1983 conviction on the murder charge was not listed in the computer data system used by the prosecutor's office.

"Once we were aware of the murder conviction, we filed to have it (the plea agreement) withdrawn," he said. "I'm not going to offer a plea agreement to someone with a murder conviction."

Cox was arrested in October 2021 on several charges, including child solicitation.

He had been convicted in 1983 along with John Drake in the 1977 death of Anderson widow Ruth Heaton. The Indiana Supreme Court affirmed Cox's murder conviction in 1986.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison, but that was later modified to a 40-year sentence. Cox was released from prison after serving 17 years and then had seven years on probation.

Cox was charged in 2021 with two counts of promotion of child sex trafficking, child solicitation, felony and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of dissemination of material harmful to minors.

On July 19 through a plea agreement, Cox entered guilty pleas on the charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dissemination of material harmful to minors.

Cox was president of Stepping Stones for Veterans Inc., 332 W. 11th St., Anderson, at the time of his arrest. Stepping Stones has since closed.

According to the redacted affidavit, police learned on Oct. 12 that two boys had been sexually assaulted by Cox at his home and at Mick's Barber Shop, which he owns, at 2226 Main St.

The boys reported Cox paid them in cash, alcohol and marijuana in exchange for various sex acts, police said. One of the boys alleged Cox bribed him with alcohol and marijuana for taking as many as six trips to Michigan with him, according to the affidavit.

The Herald Bulletin generally does not identify victims of sex crimes. Police have not reported the age of the purported victims in this case.

The juvenile also said Cox had multiple cameras installed at his residence and had videos of the other boy on his phone, police reported.

The older boy told forensic investigators at Kids Talk that Cox said he could wait for the younger boy to reach what he believed was the legal age of consent, according to the affidavit.

One of the juveniles also, reportedly, told investigators that Cox worked at an unspecified hotel in Anderson where sex acts between him and the boys took place.

"(One of the boys) advised that Michael had given him marijuana to sell before," the affidavit said. "He advised that he had also rode around with Michael when he was selling marijuana to different customers. He did advise that Michael sold marijuana out of his house and sometimes deal(s) it out of the barber shop."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.