1988 Chevrolet Corvette C4 Callaway Twin-Turbo Four-Speed Is a High-Performance Love Letter from the '80s

From Car and Driver

Reportedly number 12 of 125 twin-turbo Callaway Corvettes built in 1988, this example up for auction on Bring a Trailer is a drivable classic with a verified history.

Recent dyno runs reveal 476 horsepower and more than 600 lb-ft at the rear wheels.

With only 67,000 miles on the odometer and a clean Texas title, it's likely we won't see a comparable example for quite some time.

Although the Chevrolet Corvette C4 hasn't yet risen to the same heights of collector desirability as say, the Porsche 911 S/C and 911 Carrera of the same era, its day in the sun is definitely on the horizon. Before the rest of the world catches on and drives the price of C4 Corvettes to similarly unrealistic highs, take a moment to consider this 1988 Chevrolet Corvette C4 Callaway Twin-Turbo up for bids on Bring a Trailer. Far from a concours car-the listing mentions scratches around the door handles, worn weatherstripping, and a repainted rear bumper and hatch due to fading-this C4 is an ideal driver, a vehicle you won't be afraid to take to the beach on hot summer nights and park at football games in the fall. And that's not to even mention the list of Callaway mods that reads like a high-performance love letter from the late 1980s.

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer - Car and Driver More

Reportedly vehicle number 12 of the 125 twin-turbo models produced by Callaway for the 1988 model year, the twin-turbocharged 5.7-liter V-8 features a TPiS ZZi9 camshaft, upgraded pushrods and roller rockers, larger primary and secondary fuel injectors, a ported intake, and a Be Cool aluminum radiator. The custom exhaust dates to early 2019, and an ECUMaster digital engine tuner helps to dial in performance. Clocked on a dyno, the mods conspire to produce 476 horsepower and more than 600 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. For good measure, the current owner also recently replaced the water pump and front crank seal, rebuilt the master cylinder and brake booster, and fitted new KYB dampers in front and adjustable Koni units in the rear. A set of 17-inch Dymag five-spoke wheels wear Goodyear Eagle F1 tires with 2006 date codes, and Hawk HPS brake pads reside at all four corners. A "Doug Nash 4+3" four-speed manual transmission-four forward gears with an overdrive on three of them- handles the gear swaps. For an idea of what type of thrills this powertrain can provide, check out our test of the 1989 Callaway twin-turbo C4 Corvette. Although there are some differences, it at least gets you in the ballpark.

The Vette has a reported 67,000 miles on the clock, a clear Carfax report, and a Texas title. This no-reserve auction could be your chance to get in on the next big thing while it's still under the radar.