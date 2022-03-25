1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Is An American Notchback Legend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Performance, style, and rarity, did somebody say T/A?

Notchback sports cars were all the rage in the 1980s because of the immense power and performance technology which became unanimous with style. Typically you could find the rear design on mid-engine sports cars, but this soon became very popular with GM pony cars like the GNX and Cutlass. However, one vehicle tried its hand at this look from one of the best eras in automotive history. That was the third generation Firebird Trans Am, regarded as a significant innovative moment in the car's history. Unfortunately, these vehicles were scarce in their day, with just 718 of them having ever been produced. Despite the low production numbers, you now have the opportunity to own one of these infrequent vehicles soon.

According to the official listing, this is a 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am notchback with sports absolutely zero rust. That means that you could be driving around in one of the rarest American cars ever made and continue to do so for decades to come. Style and form are obviously prominent features for this car but definitely not the only attractive piece of the automobile. Instead, you also get the best that money could buy under the hood, which perfectly complements the incredible exterior style and aerodynamic design. In addition, this car has been kept in perfect shape for nearly three and a half decades, making it the ideal vehicle for any vintage American pony car.

Under the hood is a high revving 350 ci V8 engine, which utilizes the best LT platform to provide the driver with around 190 horsepower to the rear wheels. This power was made easily usable with an automatic transmission which allows for fast cruising and smooth shifts between gears. This profound red beast may appear as little more than a purple-ish blur on the track, but it's sure to bring in a ton of attention at any show. Any performance car enthusiast can appreciate this car for its many performances, style, and extreme rarity attributes.

Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction – April 21-22 at the Carlisle Expo Center (100 K St. in Carlisle, PA). Event runs in conjunction with Spring Carlisle – April 20-24 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (1000 Bryn Mawr Rd. in Carlisle, PA). Auction start time is 12 p.m. daily. Auction includes 400+ lots spanning all eras of automotive production Find a past, present or future classic at a reasonable price point. All-truck hour planned for the event (date and time TBD). Reciprocating admission for buyers, sellers, spectators etc. between the two events. THREE ways to bid and buy – in person, on the phone and online. Call 717-960-6400 to learn more about consigning for the auction or to register to bid. Register to Bid- Save $50 and us Promo Code SpeedDigital (includes guest)

https://carlisleauctions.com/register-to-bid.aspx

