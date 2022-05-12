1988 Toyota Corolla Sells For Big Money

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Why is this a thing?

All of us at one time in our lives come across some information that’s so shocking, so truly earth-shattering, that we must stop and reassess everything in our life that led up to that point. Sure, this usually involves the death of someone close to us, a change in the course of our career, maybe a cross-country move, but it can also involve someone paying too much for a 1988 Toyota Corolla. That’s right, someone just shelled out $17,000 for one at a no reserve auction and now I’m reassessing any ounce of faith I placed in humanity.

Before you start thinking there must be some sick mods and this is a ridiculous sleeper car, it isn’t. The thing is bone stock boring, just like the ride your grandma used to drive to the grocery store. Actually, if she drove a Buick she was playing with way, way more power than this thing.

Admittedly, this is probably the cleanest ’88 Corolla on Earth at the moment. Still, paying $17,000 for it seems a little ridiculous. And by “a little” I mean “a whole lot” because for that kind of cash I could buy many other far more exciting vehicles.

The top bidder did leave an explanation in the comments on the Bring A Trailer lot listing, and now this crazy story makes a little more sense. Apparently this was a “sentimental purchase” since the proud new owner was carted around as a child in a Corolla exactly like this one. However, the brutal Iowa winters disintegrated the body after about 15 years and that childhood memory was left in the scrap yard. So this person decided to spend $17,000 to bring all those memories back. That’s great, but I sure wouldn’t spend that kind of money to bring back either car I was hauled around in as a kid, and they both were cooler than this one. But to each his own and this person can spend the money however they see fit.

