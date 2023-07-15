1989 homicide victim identified as Frederick woman, putting focus on forensics method

Jul. 14—The victim in a 1989 Mississippi homicide was identified in May as a Frederick woman more than 30 years after her death, sparking conversations about investigators' use of forensic genealogy to solve cold cases.

Mississippi authorities identified the victim two months ago through forensic genealogy as Melinda Barnhouse.

According to Kat Johnson, a Montgomery County resident who was high school friends with Barnhouse's cousin, Barnhouse grew up in Frederick and moved to Massachusetts sometime during her youth.

When Barnhouse disappeared, she had been staying with her father in Frederick, and relatives believed she left Maryland to go back to her mother's house after a disagreement with a family member, according to Johnson.

It is unclear whether the family reported Barnhouse missing. A family member did not respond on Thursday to a request for comment from The Frederick News-Post.

In September 1989, shortly after Barnhouse's disappearance, the body of a woman estimated to be age 16 to 35 was found along I-55 in Mississippi.

According to reporting in 1991 by the Hattiesburg American, authorities convicted Mississippi man Alfred Case of manslaughter and sentenced him to 40 years in prison without parole, but the victim was never identified and the case went cold after authorities could not find viable leads.

That changed two years ago.

With funding from a philanthropist, the Mississippi Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation turned to DNA methods in 2022. Authorities sent DNA from the scene to Othram, a major Texas-based laboratory that specializes in using forensic genealogy to crack unsolved cases, which linked the body in May to Barnhouse's family in Maryland.

Othram did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Frederick News-Post on Thursday.

Forensic genealogy

Johnson calls herself a "true crime buff," and has long been invested in gathering clues that may help investigators solve cold cases. She's the founder of the Maryland Missing Persons Network, an informal group that crowdsources information to help authorities solve missing person cases.

When she heard about Barnhouse's identification in May, it "haunted" her given her friend's connection to the victim, she said.

When she heard that authorities identified Barnhouse and her connection to Frederick using forensic genealogy, it was a reminder of how DNA methods can help find answers.

In forensic genealogy, investigators tap into DNA uploaded to a database called GEDMatch through genealogy sites like Ancestry.com and 23AndMe, compare it with DNA taken from crime scenes and subsequently construct family trees to identify suspects and victims.

The method gained traction after it was used to identify and arrest Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. in the Golden State Killer. case in 2018.

With Barnhouse no longer a "Jane Doe," Johnson and others involved in the missing persons network hailed the pros of DNA sequencing and similar methods.

"Forensic DNA genealogy is solving cases like this left and right," Johnson said.

According to Thomas P. Mauriello, a forensic consultant who serves as a senior lecturer in the University of Maryland's criminology and criminal justice department, the method is a powerful tool to help families like Barnhouse's find answers.

"We've given closure to families that are rape victims and murder victims from many, many years ago that we would have never found out, and forensic genealogy is the answer for that," Mauriello said.

Limits in Maryland

But had Barnhouse's death happened in Maryland, her home state, it may not have been as easy to use forensic genealogy to identify her body.

The Maryland General Assembly in 2021 unanimously passed a law that significantly restricts the use of forensic genealogy in the state, in an effort to protect the rights of those whose DNA exists in databases like GEDMatch.

In addition to a requirement that a judge must certify and oversee the use of DNA analysis methods in crime investigations, the law also limits the use of the method to serious cases like murder and rape. The law also formed a panel to make policy recommendations on the use of DNA genealogy and created a certification process with the state health department for labs performing forensic genealogy.

The passage of the law came amid concerns about genetic privacy. Several people testified in 2021 in support of the legislation.

"We find that searches of this data to be an intrusion and are very frightening," Cecilia Plante, the co-chair of the Maryland Legislative Coalition, wrote in testimony to the state legislature. "We would like to see much more oversight on this kind of analysis and searching."

But Johnson said some of these limits have created a backlog on the use of forensic genealogy in the state, slowing potential progress on cases.

The Maryland Missing Persons Network was not directly involved in helping solve the cold case that identified Barnhouse's body, Johnson said.

But the group is looking for leads on the seven unidentified persons from Frederick County who are in the federal missing persons database, plus other Jane and John Doe cases in surrounding counties, and they think forensic genealogy could help.

Mauriello said he thinks much of the opposition to forensic genealogy stems from the fact that the practice is relatively new. In reality, he said, there's not much of a difference between using fingerprints to solve criminal cases and using DNA genealogy, because both are "simply a form of identification."

Despite state restrictions on forensic genealogy, Mauriello said he hopes the practice is used more widely nationally, and that its positives are not ignored, especially in cases like that of Barnhouse.

"Privacy is important, I understand that. As long as there are some realistic regulations on obtaining it and using it, then it shouldn't be a problem," he said. "It's a difficult process but many, many cases have been made based on its use."