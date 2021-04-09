1989 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series Represents A Rise In Popularity

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Throughout American automotive history the big three have gotten a good portion of the attention from enthusiasts and collectors, but most automakers actually put more effort into their sister-company offerings.

You only have to look as far as Lincoln and Ford to see that sometimes the better vehicle can be had by buying a car made by a subsidiary. Though Ford vehicles often drew more excitement from buyers, Lincoln was arguably the better choice. This is especially true of the 1989 Lincoln Town Car. It had all the makings of a true Luxury car but, with a 5.0-liter electronic fuel injected V8 engine and an automatic transmission with overdrive, it didn’t skimp on performance either. On top of this long list of excellent standard features, the Signature Series Town Car was reserved for buyers who only wanted the best of the best. Options included power steering, power brakes, tilt steering, power windows, door locks, seats, and mirrors, and a leather trimmed upholstery.

This 1989 Garnet Red over Oxford White Signature Series that is being offered at Raleigh Classic Car Auctions’ upcoming auction is a prime example that will take you back in time. Purchased new from Kent Lincoln Mercury by the family that currently owns the car, this car is 100-percent original, has been preserved in a climate controlled garage, and only has 11,732 actual miles.

While many make the claim of originality to varying degrees, this one has clearly never been tampered with. An original window sticker, owner's manual, warranty book, bill of sale, service receipts, and a clean CarFax report, all of which come with this Lincoln, are all good indicators, but the original suspension and underpinning markings and stickers still being in place and in tact is irrefutable evidence. For more information on this car, see it here.

