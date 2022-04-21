1989 Nissan Safari Is A Diesel Utility Beast

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Nissan is full of old legendary offroaders and SUVs because of their home country's rough terrain, adventurous lifestyles, and utility-oriented nature. While American trucks and SUVs are typically broad and far too big to fit in tight spaces, these Japanese vehicles are all about practicality, utility, and the ability to go anywhere the driver pleases. So you may be rolling your eyes over the thought of some pitiful crossover climbing up a steep hill, struggling to gain traction. However, we assure you that is far from what this particular SUV is, and it can typically outperform other offroad-based vehicles of similar stature.

Under the hood of this Nissan Safari is a 4.2-liter Diesel engine that has gained quite a hefty reputation in Japanese car culture. It is purely reliable while still allowing for plenty of power both on and off the roads. Torque is the name of the game for this diesel beast, and it certainly delivers on that aspect exceptionally well. Another remarkable performance attribute that this mini-SUV offers is the four-wheel-drive system which is perfect for traversing harsh territory.

Finally, you have this car's road performance, which is more than enough to satisfy any Japanese car enthusiast with a passion for the driving experience. This is greatly assisted by the four-speed automatic and the four-wheel disc brakes accompanying the SUV. All of this was done to make a fun car to drive and easy to control at relatively high speeds. That's what makes this 1989 Nissan Safari incredibly cool and probably why it has been the weapon of choice for offroaders everywhere. If you're looking for a quick, fun, practical, project car that you can thrash around, you should definitely consider this vehicle.



