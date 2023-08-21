The 1989 Pontiac Trans AM Turbo Coupe: An Automotive Legend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Reliving Automotive Glory: The 1989 Pontiac Trans AM Turbo Coupe.

In the annals of automotive history, the 1989 Pontiac Trans AM Turbo Coupe holds a special place. With its distinctive aesthetics and powerful performance, it's a car that continues to captivate enthusiasts worldwide.

One of its most illustrious moments came when it served as the Official Pace Car of the 73rd Indy 500, a testament to its unrivaled engineering and prowess on the racetrack. The connection with such a significant event in motorsport lends an added layer of allure to this already striking vehicle.

Under the hood, the car is powered by a Buick V6 motor. This engine was a remarkable piece of machinery in its time, offering both reliability and power. Such a combination made it an easy choice for Pontiac, who wanted to equip their flagship sports coupe with nothing but the best.

The particular model in discussion is number 641 out of the limited 1550 that were built. It's not just its rarity that sets it apart, but also the modifications that have been made to it. While it maintains most of its original features, a few tasteful and performance modifications have been added. These tweaks, undoubtedly, enhance its appeal to purists and car enthusiasts alike.

Any prospective buyer or collector would be thrilled to know that this gem comes with extensive paperwork. This documentation helps trace its history, ensuring that its legacy and authenticity remain intact. Alongside the paperwork, the car also boasts the Pontiac Indy Pace Car promotional decal box, which serves as a nostalgic nod to its storied past and its iconic status at the Indy 500.

In conclusion, the 1989 Pontiac Trans AM Turbo Coupe is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive history. Whether it's its iconic presence at the 73rd Indy 500, its powerful Buick V6 motor, or the fact that it's a limited-edition model, there's no denying that this vehicle is a legend in its own right. For those who value heritage, performance, and sheer automotive beauty, this car is a treasure waiting to be discovered.

If you like this consignment, you’ll love the 400+ more that are planned for the upcoming Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction. The Fall Auction is September 28-29 starting at 12 p.m. daily at the Carlisle Expo Center. From white-glove, best-of-show caliber rides, to show-worthy daily drivers, the two-day auction offers a little something for everyone. Carlisle Auctions brings you a rare/unique 1955 Corvette, a fully equipped 1970 Corvette with LS5 engine, and even an all-truck hour too.

Find your first or next classic with America’s Automotive Hometown auction house and bid and buy with total confidence. Carlisle Auctions offers THREE great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online as well as reciprocating admission to the neighboring Fall Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Car Corral event (September 27-October 1). Learn more about the auction by calling 717-960-6400 or online at http://CarlisleAuctions.com . While online, check out photos of confirmed consignments, consign to sell or register to bid. These are investments that truly accelerate, so don’t miss out.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.