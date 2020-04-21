1989 Porsche 911 Speedster Crosses The Auction Block

This 80s beauty has become an automotive icon, and you get to bid on it.

Spring is here and that means beautiful weather, which is the perfect time for cruising with the top down. It’s also time for the Motorious Convertibles Auction. While there are many excellent American and European rides crossing the block starting on April 24, this 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster is a shining star.

Before the 1989 model year, the last time Porsche made a Speedster was back in 1954, despite shops offering aftermarket conversions. The announcement that the icon was making an official return caused a big stir and the final result lived up to the legend. As you can clearly see, this 911 is exceptionally beautiful, using key designs from the Porsche 356 Speedster while putting a new, more modern twist on things with stylings borrowed from 930 Turbo models.

Looking exceptional, this Guards Red over tan leather example comes with documentation of its spotless history. A Miami collector has taken top-notch care of this automotive masterpiece, which comes with fresh leather upholstery. Thanks to having been concours detailed it’s a standout among its peers, let alone lesser cars.

Mechanically, this Porsche 911 Speedster is quite sound. Not only does it start and drive just fine, the air conditioning and other systems all operate as expected. Also, it rolls on new tires, making for a truly turn-key investment.

Porsche didn’t make too many of these 911 Speedsters. In fact, the final tally was a mere 2,104 cars worldwide and not all have survived. Today, these are big collectors’ items and likely will continue to generate plenty of interest. In fact, many consider this to be one of the most collectible Porsches out there.