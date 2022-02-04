The 1989 Super Bowl halftime show main performer quit the show three days before the game

The 1989 Super Bowl halftime show for the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers ended up being one of the most unusual halftime show performances of all time.

NBC debuted a 3-D TV presentation for the show headlined by Elvis impersonator Elvis Presto, who also did card tricks with a unique introduction from NBC Sports broadcaster Bob Costas.

The show featured the world's largest card trick, where four playing cards were on the field.

Fans were asked to cheer for one of the cards.

The king of hearts card was selected, which marked the outline of a card given to fans before the game.

According to an NFL Films documentary, Alex Cole, the man who portrayed Presto, got the job three days before the game after the previous actor quit the show to do a Lee Jeans commercial.

Cole said he didn't perform again on stage after the Super Bowl.

Who sang the National Anthem at the 1989 Super Bowl?

Piano man Billy Joel plays to a packed house at the Gaylord Entertainment Center in Nashville Feb. 21, 2007.

The National Anthem was sung by Billy Joel. He also sang it at Super Bowl 41. Both games were held in Miami.

