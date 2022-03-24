In 1989, a woman's body with multiple stab wounds was found near Mar-a-Lago. What we know

Help support our journalism. Subscribe today to the Palm Beach Daily News.

Lena Teinila was murdered on Monday, Feb. 6, 1989, her body found near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. She was the mother of two young children and for years battled alcoholism and mental illness. Her death, the only cold case homicide for the town of Palm Beach, remains unsolved. Here’s what we know.

She was brutally killed in 1989. Her case was reopened almost 3 decades later

‘I wanted to ask why.’ Obsessed with hitchhiking, mom struggled with mental illness before her murder

More to this story: There's only one cold case homicide in the town of Palm Beach, and it's Lena Teinila

What happened to Lena Teinila?

Lena Teinila was a 38-year-old mother of two young children who grew up in Lake Worth Beach and graduated from John I. Leonard High. She had a history of mental illness and alcoholism and an apparent obsession with hitchhiking.

What happened on the night Lena Teinila died in Lake Worth Beach?

The Lake Worth Beach resident had spent time in the Little Owl Bar and Ryan’s Bar and Grill, both on North Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach, police have said. She was last seen walking north on North Dixie at the West Palm Beach-Lake Worth line at 1 a.m. Feb. 6.

Where was the body found?

A delivery man found Teinila's body in the eastbound lane of South Ocean Boulevard between Mar-a-Lago and the Bath & Tennis Club at 3:27 a.m. Feb. 6. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office listed her cause of death as "multiple stab wounds with asphyxiation as a contributory factor," according to Palm Beach Daily News archives.

What's going on with the Lena Teinila case?

Palm Beach Police Detective John Scanlan reopened the case in summer 2017. "We've had detectives look at it periodically," Scanlan told the Daily News in 2018. "But it never really goes away.” He said then that he began looking into the case because someone might have information related to Teinila's death that they didn't feel comfortable sharing at the time it happened.

Any suspects in the cold case homicide from Palm Beach?

Scanlan said different suspects have come up from time to time. Of note is Scott Erskine, a California man who confessed to killing Renee Baker, whose body was found in Palm Beach a few months after Teinila was found. Erskine told police he had played no part in Teinila’s death, Scanlan said.

Whom to call if you have info

If you have any information on Teinila’s homicide or any other suspicious activity that may relate to her death, contact the Palm Beach Police Department via the Anonymous Tip Line. Call 561-227-6464 or select the button labeled "report crime confientially" online at palmbeachpolice.com.

