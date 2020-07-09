1991 Honda NSX Is A JDM Master

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Grab this classic Japanese supercar before someone else drives off with it into the sunset.

Thanks to the whole COVID-19 shutdown situation, there seems to have been a bit of a disruption in flow of Japanese domestic market vehicles to the United States. Those in the know are always keen to scoop up clean, rare examples of these right-hand-drive models since they’re becoming increasingly collectible. One of the most desirable of these JDM cars is the NSX, an exotic supercar which would do quite well in the Imports and Tuners section of the Motorious Digital Concours online car show.

Photo credit: Speed Digital More

Normally, silver cars aren’t all that alluring. In fact, they can be downright boring, thanks to a plethora of so-so silver sedans and crossovers being sold every day. But this Honda NSX wears it well. Maybe it’s because of those alluring, exotic lines which absolutely blew everyone away at the beginning of the 90s. Or it could be the black roof and 17-inch Enkei aluminum wheels providing the right accent, so that silver paint appears sharper. Whatever it is, the paint on this Japanese supercar looks great.

Photo credit: Speed Digital More

Sitting behind the seats is that mid-mounted 3.0-liter V6 VTEC engine. While the 270-horsepower on tap sounds laughable by today’s standards, back when this Honda came out it was respectable. The cutting-edge technology featured in its design made a lot of people look at the automaker differently, too. Plus, if you’re not too confident in your clutch maneuvers, this car comes with an automatic transmission so there’s no issue.

Photo credit: Speed Digital More