How a 1993 Fayetteville assault led to 2023 murder charges

The 2018 death of a Fayetteville man left a quadriplegic after a brutal 1993 beating has resulted in murder charges against his two assailants.

Emanuel Lee Northe Jr., 61, died Sept. 8, 2018, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center from a bout of pneumonia complicated by injuries he sustained three decades ago, according to the autopsy report.

Howard Leander Barnett, 55, and Reggie Javan Pickett, 46, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder in Northe’s death, according to court documents. Barnett and Pickett were sentenced in 1994 for the assault and had already served their time.

Northe’s daughter, Emon Northe, 30, said Thursday her family is happy to see justice served in her father’s death.

“We’re just very elated that, all of these years later, the appropriate action can be taken in the case,” she said by phone Thursday from her home in Virginia. “It does feel good to know that it’s not just gonna be an assault — it’s a murder charge now, and it should’ve been attempted murder in the first place.”

Emanuel Northe during his time in the Army before a 1993 assault that left him with serious brain damage and paralyzed. Northe died in 2018, and two men were indicted on first-degree murder charges in his death on May 8, 2023.

A vicious attack

Barnett and Pickett were each convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure in the July 24, 1993, attack on Northe, according to court records.

An arrest warrant in the case states the men beat Northe, then 36, with a chunk of asphalt and a plastic garbage can in a mobile home park on Sleepy Hollow Drive off Murchison Road.

Emon Northe, who was 6 months old at the time, said the assault came out of nowhere.

“He was taking me to see my birth mother and when he came out, he was attacked by those men,” she said. “They beat him with asphalt and left him there to die and put a trash can over him. My brother found him and called for help.”She said the attack was “definitely premeditated” and permanently changed both her life and her father’s.

“I actually never got to hear my dad’s voice because his injuries were so severe that he was confined to a wheelchair. He ate from a feeding tube and he didn’t talk or walk,” she said.

Before the assault, Northe was a fit Army veteran who had earned accolades for his time as a running back on Seventy-First High School’s football team, his daughter said. After the attack, he fought just to relearn how to move in and out of a bed — a skill he later lost again when a grand mal seizure deprived him of crucial oxygen, damaging his injured brain even further, she said.

It was a life her father didn’t deserve, Emon Northe said.

“It just wasn’t fair that at 36, he was in a nursing home,” she said. “He should’ve never been there in the first place.”

Northe said that in spite of her father’s condition, it was obvious how deeply he loved his family, including when she shared, just five days before his death, the news that she had passed the North Carolina bar exam on her quest to become an attorney.

“His eyes would light up any time that I would walk into the room,” she recalled fondly. “I knew that my dad loved me. Even though he couldn’t talk to me, I could see it in his eyes and the way his demeanor would change when I was around.”

Now, Northe said, she partially relies on a Facebook group for her dad’s Seventy-First High School classmates to learn more about her father. There, she’s read stories about his highlights as a football player and tales of his generous spirit, she said.

Emanuel Northe after a 1993 attack left him quadriplegic and seriously brain-damaged. Northe died in 2018, and two men were indicted on first-degree murder charges in his death on May 8, 2023.

Path to justice

Northe said she didn’t initially anticipate her father’s cause of death would be tied to the 1993 assault. Instead, she said, she believed his pneumonia would be linked to alleged mold at his nursing home.

“I insisted on there being an autopsy,” she said. “I think a month later, we got the autopsy report, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide due to the assault in ’93.”

According to Emanuel Northe’s autopsy report, Northe had been rendered quadriplegic in the assault and, as a result, had a history of a seizure disorder. Required tracheotomy and feeding tubes, also a result of the quadriplegia, led to “multiple infections,” the autopsy states. He first developed pneumonia in June 2018, leading to hospitalization on June 25, 2018, and never recovered, according to the autopsy.

Barnett was sentenced to 15 years in prison on March 7, 1994 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure. He was ordered to pay $3,340 in restitution to Northe, according to court documents. North Carolina Department of Adult Correction records show Barnett was released from prison on Nov. 2, 1999.

Pickett was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison on May 9, 1994, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, according to North Carolina Department of Adult Correction records. He was released on Oct. 16, 1997.

Both Barnett and Pickett were served with the murder warrant while in prison on unrelated charges.

Barnett, who is currently serving 20 years, 11 months for a 2009 Cumberland County murder. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Oct. 31, 2009 killing of Tyronne Broaddus, 50, according to court documents.

Pickett is serving seven years, eight months on a 2021 conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon, felonious restraint and being a habitual felon, according to correction records.

Both men were in the Cumberland County jail as of Friday afternoon.

Northe’s daughter said she plans to attend all future court hearings in the case.

“I’m doing everything I can to get justice for (my dad) after life because he’s the type of person that would do that for anyone who needed justice,” she said.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man's 2018 death from 1993 assault leads to murder charges