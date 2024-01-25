1994 to 2024: Now-dad reflects on checking self into game as young basketball player

TechCrunch

It’s been a little over 180 days since Worldcoin publicly launched – and its futuristic looking Orb device is getting an upgrade, Alex Blania, CEO and co-founder of Tools for Humanity, shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The next Orb will roll out the first half of this year and will have alternative colors and form factors in an effort to look “much more friendly,” Blania shared. Tools for Humanity is the company that created Worldcoin, the crypto project co-founded by Blania, Sam Altman and Max Novendstern.