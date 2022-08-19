1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run.
The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
El-Amin has been wanted since November 1994 when the FBI says the then 19-year-old shot a man in the face at the Oakland Street train station.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.
A federal warrant charging El-Amin with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was filed in May 2001.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police for more details on the 1994 murder. They are working to compile more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for the latest.
