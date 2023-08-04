1994 Mercedes G-Wagon Auctioned in Kenya for $17,000: A Restoration Dream

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's an unusual find.

In a surprising turn of events, a battered and rusty 1994 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, nearly 29 years old, has been sold at an auction in Kenya for 2,400,000 Kenyan Shillings (about $16,870), catching the attention of automobile enthusiasts and leaving many Kenyans puzzled.

A Collector's Challenge

The grounded G-Class vehicle, with a battered body and an engine that undoubtedly needs replacing, became the center of attention when bidding started at a mere KSh 20,000 and then skyrocketed to the final price of KSh 2.4 million. The auction concluded in May 2023.

A Restoration Opportunity

Though the purchase price seemed extraordinarily high for a vehicle in such poor condition, Jonah Kale, a local vehicle restoration specialist, explained to TUKO that the deal is more reasonable than it might seem.

According to Kale, restoring the G-Wagon to its former glory would cost the new owner around $28,000, broken down as follows:

Exterior restoration: KSh 1 million ($7,000)

Interior restoration: KSh 2 million ($14,000)

Engine and transmission: over KSh 1 million ($7,000)

An Unexpected Treasure

The G-Wagon's sale is a striking example of how classic vehicles can hold significant value, even in less-than-ideal condition. It speaks to the ongoing appeal of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, which has become an icon of style, luxury, and rugged performance.

A Growing Trend

The restoration of classic vehicles has become a passionate hobby for many car enthusiasts worldwide, and the auctioning of this particular G-Wagon in Kenya contributes to the narrative. The potential for transforming this seemingly neglected car into something magnificent may have been the driving factor behind the spirited bidding.

Final Thoughts

This auction reveals the hidden treasures that sometimes lie in dilapidated vehicles. The willingness of the unnamed buyer to invest in the 1994 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon's restoration is a testament to the ongoing allure of classic cars and the pursuit of reviving them to their former grandeur.

As the G-Wagon's restoration progresses, it will undoubtedly become a symbol of beauty resurrected from decay, adding another chapter to the rich history of classic car restoration. It will be exciting to follow this vehicle's journey back to elegance, capturing the imagination of car lovers in Kenya and beyond.

