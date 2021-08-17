1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe Is Ready To Be Driven

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This LT1 powered Chevy Camaro is looking for a new owner, is that you?

The fourth-generation of the Chevy Camaro kicked off in 1993 and run all the way until 2002, but the Camaro underwent quite the transformation in the middle of all this time. In 1998, the Camaro had a radical redesign and a brand new LS1 powertrain - making it a supremely popular car for the buck. However, the fourth-gen doesn’t exclusively belong to owners of 1998 to 2002 Chevy Camaros, don’t forget that the whole foundation for this exceptional generation of Chevy Camaros was built on the earlier years of the generation. For that reason, we’re seeing a massive uptick in popularity for the early 4th generation Chevy Camaro cars, like this one being sold by Awesome Joe’s and it not only runs but looks great too.

Before the redesign in 1998, the fourth-generation even kicked off with a pretty significantly notable new look. It went from having a pretty boxy appearance, to a lot more dynamic of an appearance. The start of the generation also got away from the small block Chevy 350 V8, and opted to use a LT1 engine to move the rear tires instead - not to be mistaken for the LT1 you can find under the hood of the C7 Corvettes, if only.

This particular example is in great shape and has only 80440 miles on the clock, which is pretty low for these cars as people were very eager to drive them! You can bring this example home, find out how here.

