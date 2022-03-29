1997 Land Rover Aims To Tackle Modern Utility Needs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Touch times call for a vehicle that can get the job done right, this is it.

In today's crazy world of limited supplies, and the constant deterioration of our roads and highways, there is one hope for anyone hoping to get the best out of their life in modern society. For many, this last-ditch effort to make their life a bit easier in these rough times is to supe up their old vehicle or buy a new one better suited for survival situations. These cars can determine your ability to be prepared for any natural disaster or global conflict. But, of course, there is only one vehicle whose reputation for utility, style, and performance keeps up with today's standards in its stock form. The name of this car is the ever-iconic Land Rover.

This particular Land Rover is a powerful SUV with plenty of utility features to make it the perfect car for anyone anticipating a need for high-speed labor. Every bit of this vehicle reflects the personality of a rugged, military-style beast with its various straps and rigid roll cage. The exterior body is coated in dark green paint, making identification difficult in high foliage terrain, and it's impossible to not notice the raised hood which feeds air directly into the engine bay. In addition to the truck's reputation for performance and utility, it's also a very reliable vehicle. With just 51,000 miles on the odometer, it should be climbing rocks and racing through the mud for decades to come.

Under the hood is a potent 4.0-liter V8 engine that utilizes a higher displacement than most European vehicles to put out some incredible power numbers. These impressive figures show a maximum of 182 horsepower and 232 ft/lbs of torque which is perfect for what this truck was made to do. It's challenging to find a car made in the '90s that can compete with the Land Rover's towing capacity, performance, and road presence. This is an excellent purchase for any enthusiast looking for a high-performance utility vehicle from across the pond.

Story continues

The Meccanic Shop North specializes in the best classic and collectible cars. For additional inventory, service or consignment information please visit meccanicshop.com





Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.