ABC News

Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday left the door open to one day becoming an independent, three days after Arizona colleague Kyrsten Sinema announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent herself. While speaking with reporters on Monday afternoon, Manchin, D-W.Va., maintained that he is already "the most independent person" in the Senate and confirmed that he has considered alterations to his party affiliation before. Manchin maintained that Americans are "very upset" and "don't like the bickering" that goes on in politics, echoing longstanding criticisms.