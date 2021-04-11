1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Wears A Rare Color

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

No, that’s not black…

Thanks to the Fast and Furious movies as well as racing video games, a fair number of Americans know the R34 GT-R. But, since it’s next to impossible to import one for street use here, these cars really stand out. What’s even better, this one is for sale and has the EPA and DOT releases, so the dealer claims it’s legal to register and drive in all 50 states. This is a dream come true since the R34 is considered by many to be the best version of Godzilla.

photo credit: Speed Digital

It’s likely you’ve never seen a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 wearing Midnight Purple, a color people might mistake for black in the right lighting. Nissan applied this color to a mere 300 cars for this model year, making it a highly sought-after option. The paint looks different depending on what time of day it is, which is another neat thing about this JDM car.

While the shape of the R34 is inspiring, especially with its tall rear wing, simple front fascia, and flowing lines, its design was created with aerodynamics in mind. In other words, this is a vehicle that’s very much at home on the track.

One of the many things which make the R34 the most sought-after version of Godzilla is the RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-six engine. In stock form it produces more than respectable power. However, if you want to tune it, there are reasonable ways to boost this engine to ridiculous performance heights.

photo credit: Speed Digital

Another key design of the R34 is the shorter wheelbase. Nissan engineers realized this would increase handling performance, something which is key on the track or road. Of course, all-wheel drive is included, helping you to keep control of this monster with surprising precision.

Can you imagine pulling up to a car meet or show with this 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R? It’s an absolute JDM legend that will get people excited in an instant and should only see its value in the market increase over the long run. If you want to know more about it, check out the listing on Motorious.

