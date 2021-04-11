1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Wears A Rare Color

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

No, that’s not black…

Thanks to the Fast and Furious movies as well as racing video games, a fair number of Americans know the R34 GT-R. But, since it’s next to impossible to import one for street use here, these cars really stand out. What’s even better, this one is for sale and has the EPA and DOT releases, so the dealer claims it’s legal to register and drive in all 50 states. This is a dream come true since the R34 is considered by many to be the best version of Godzilla.

photo credit: Speed Digital
photo credit: Speed Digital

It’s likely you’ve never seen a Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 wearing Midnight Purple, a color people might mistake for black in the right lighting. Nissan applied this color to a mere 300 cars for this model year, making it a highly sought-after option. The paint looks different depending on what time of day it is, which is another neat thing about this JDM car.

While the shape of the R34 is inspiring, especially with its tall rear wing, simple front fascia, and flowing lines, its design was created with aerodynamics in mind. In other words, this is a vehicle that’s very much at home on the track.

One of the many things which make the R34 the most sought-after version of Godzilla is the RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-six engine. In stock form it produces more than respectable power. However, if you want to tune it, there are reasonable ways to boost this engine to ridiculous performance heights.

photo credit: Speed Digital
photo credit: Speed Digital

Another key design of the R34 is the shorter wheelbase. Nissan engineers realized this would increase handling performance, something which is key on the track or road. Of course, all-wheel drive is included, helping you to keep control of this monster with surprising precision.

Can you imagine pulling up to a car meet or show with this 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R? It’s an absolute JDM legend that will get people excited in an instant and should only see its value in the market increase over the long run. If you want to know more about it, check out the listing on Motorious.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Raul Neto with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

    Raul Neto (Washington Wizards) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 04/10/2021

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall for the First Time in 9-Weeks

    Mortgage rates fall for the first time in 9-weeks. Rising house prices and low inventories continued to limit buying activity, however

  • Be Sure to Order Your Dodge Durango Hellcat With the Lightweight Performance Package

    This one seems like a no-brainer to us.

  • Toyota Tacoma Uses NASCAR V8 For 900-Horsepower

    Yeah, that’ll move ya for sure…

  • Junkyard Gem: 2004 Ford Mustang

    After more than a decade of the very successful Fox Mustang, the SN95 Mustang (based on a modified Fox chassis) first appeared for the 1994 model year. Production of the SN95 continued through 2004, which turned out to be the 40th anniversary of the very first Mustang. Every 2004 Mustang got these badges, though a special 40th Anniversary Edition with big stripes and some interior-trim updates could be purchased.

  • Bentley Residences Miami Is the Latest Luxury Tower From a Storied Automaker

    When you’re a luxury automaker, where do you go after decades of making high-end cars? For a few marques, the logical next step involves residential spaces as opulent as their vehicular work. Porsche has made a foray into this space, and Aston Martin is involved in residential projects in Miami and the Hudson River Valley. […] The post Bentley Residences Miami Is the Latest Luxury Tower From a Storied Automaker appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Bitcoin tops $60,000 and sets new high over the weekend as Elon Musk aims towards the "moon"

    With tightening supply, an upcoming Coinbase IPO, and a tweet from crypto's most famous billionaire advocate, Bitcoin is flirting with all time highs.

  • Bill Goldberg's Muscle Car Collection Will Leave You Wrestling To Pick A Favorite

    This is an impressive collection American performance and style.

  • 30% of Teams On the Formula 1 Grid Have Already Given Up On the 2021 Season

    Haas, Alfa Romeo and Williams all admit that major resources being aimed at 2022 instead of current season.

  • This One-of-a-Kind Pagani Huayra Roadster BC Is the Most Otherworldly Car You’ll See Today

    The four-wheeler has been fittingly been christened Supernova.

  • Note in missing couple’s car leads rescuers to ‘extreme’ site in Death Valley, cops say

    The couple was reported missing after they didn’t return from a camping trip, police said.

  • BAFTAs opens with commemoration to Prince Philip

    Saturday's opening mainly looked at the crafts side in film-making and handed out nine awards.At the start of the programme, host Clara Amfo paid tribute to Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died on Friday (April 9), aged 99. Philip was named BAFTA's first president in 1959 and had a close association to the academy since. His grandson, Prince William is BAFTA's current president."It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen's support through these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times, and to be here today in 2021, celebrating another outstanding year of achievement in film," Amfo said. "The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with the royal family."

  • Watch a Fast-Talking Vlogger Jump a Lamborghini Urus Over a Matching Aventador

    It could've been a costly $600,000 disaster.

  • Iran says nuke program testing newest advanced centrifuge

    Iran said Saturday it has begun mechanical tests on its newest advanced nuclear centrifuge, even as the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal with Iran attempt to bring the U.S. back into the agreement. Iran's IR-9 centrifuge, when operational, would have the ability to separate uranium isotopes more quickly than the current centrifuges being used, thereby enriching uranium at a faster pace. The announcement carried on state TV came on Iran’s 15th annual “Nuclear Day.”

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Than Bitcoin

    The cryptocurrency's performance has been incredible, but these stocks could deliver better returns.

  • What mud bubbles tell us about volcanos

    These mud bubbles are located several miles from Mount Etna in Italy But scientists think they might hold the key to predicting what Europe's tallest active volcano might do next.The Salinelle mud pools, located in the town of Paterno, are created when magmatic gas, mostly carbon dioxide, mixes with methane from underground hyrdrocarbon reservoirs, bringing water and mud to the surface.Volcanologists like Salvatore Giammanco see the mud pools as a window into Etna's activity."Those are real mud volcanoes where highly salty water, more concentrated than sea water is omitted together with gas which is bubbling right in the center of the vents."Fountains of lava from Mount Etna have been regularly lighting up the Sicilian night sky since December and the current cycle of eruptions have, so far, posed no risk to the human settlements that surround it, just like the other 200 or so that the mountain has produced since 1998.But Giammanco wants to leave as little to chance as possible, should that change.He says the very first hints of an eruption could be in the mud pools. "We can predict what Mount Etna is going to do just by looking at the amount of gas which is emitted and the proportions between magmatic gas and hydrocarbons. When magmatic gas increases it's clear that something new is about to happen on Mount Etna and more important the fluids emitted here become warmer, the temperature that we normally measure is actually the ambient temperature but during stronger eruptions of mud the temperature rises up to almost 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit)."Giammanco is expecting Mount Etna to rumble on for several more months before returning to a more dormant state.Meanwhile, he'll be keeping a close eye on the mud.

  • Dennis Schroder’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Small

    But it’s also big, and you’ll see why…

  • Is ExxonMobil Stock a Buy?

    There's no question that 2020 was a very difficult year for energy companies, with even the industry's biggest names feeling a severe hit. One of the biggest risks to Exxon's future is the ongoing global shift toward low carbon energy options. The big fear is that oil and natural gas fall out of use so quickly that Exxon is left with energy assets that have little to no value.

  • Apple is reportedly refusing to testify at an upcoming congressional antitrust hearing as its App Store remains at the center of scrutiny

    US senators wrote to CEO Tim Cook, saying the company's "sudden change in course to refuse to provide a witness to testify ... is unacceptable."

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – April 10th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A move through the day’s pivot levels would support a recovery of Friday’s losses.