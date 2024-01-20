19th Annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast honors local humanitarians

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This Saturday we continue to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 19th Annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast.

The breakfast is hosted each year by the Epsilon Nu Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in honor of one the organization’s most renowned members.

Four young men from area high schools received $1500 scholarships.

Derrick Bryant, Nansemond River High School

Kaleb E. Richardson, Nansemond River High School

Alton E. Futrell, III, Churchland High School

Marcus Stewart, Booker T. Washington High School

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Don Scott was the keynote speaker. Scott is first Black Speaker in Virginia’s 400-year history.

During the breakfast — Big HOMIES founder Eugene Swinson was honored with humanitarian award.

Swinson is dedicated to creating safe communities against gun violence with the balling on the river event among many other anti-violence events.

The 2010 graduate of Norfolk State University aims to empower future generations through intervention, family support, resources, STEM programs, and by allowing them to access diverse range of activities outside their neighborhoods.

On Aug. 26, 2023, Swinson and his partner Alice Edwards opened the Little HOMIES Youth Enrichment and Recreation Center in Portsmouth. The center provides a safe afterschool environment that fosters positive peer interactions.

Trayva Bradley with the ELITE Step Team was also honored as the Hugo -A- Owen’s Humanitarian award recipient.

In addition to being supportive wife and mother of 2-year-old triplets, Bradley is also a school counselor at Douglas Park Elementary School.

She has created small groups to help minority girls build self-esteem. The groups include Girl C.O.D.E. (Conversations Openly Discussed to Empower), I Love MyS.E.L.F. (She Embraces Life Fully), and Inspire me.

Trayva earned both an M.A. in Urban Education Professional School Counseling Pre-K-12 and Bachelor’s in Social Work from Norfolk State University.

