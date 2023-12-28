19th Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day Parade still shining a light on Montgomery's west side

By the time the first day of 2025 rolls around next year, the Boyds will have devoted a full 20 years to drawing eyes to the west side of Montgomery.

But 2024’s 19th annual Lacey-Boyd New Year’s Day Parade on Fairview Avenue is no less important to them. Jan. 1 is a day to march, a time of pageantry, and — most importantly — a chance to shine a spotlight.

“This is an opportunity to bring the elected officials back to a side of the community that has been neglected, to show them that the community is still here… The wheel is turning. The progress is slow,” said William Boyd, who is active in the area's political and business circles. He and wife Carolyn Lacey-Boyd created the annual parade, which is sponsored by the Montgomery County Commission and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

The parade begins at noon. Participants will gather at G.W. Carver High School, 2100 W. Fairview Ave.

A crowd lines Fairview Avenue in Montgomery for the annual Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day Parade in Montgomery.

Boyd said the main attraction begins at the corner of E.D. Nixon and Fairview avenues. That’s where local businessman Sammy Stephens (Flea Market Montgomery), District 5 Councilman Cornelius “C.C.” Calhoun and Cubie Rae Hayes will be hosting the parade, Boyd said.

“At that spot, lots of acknowledgment will go down,” Boyd said. “We will do a ribbon cutting at that spot to show that the parade has officially started.”

The Carver High School Army JROTC marches in the Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day Parade in Montgomery.

Boyd recommends those gathering along Fairview Avenue to watch the parade get there at least by 11 a.m., ahead of the road being closed to traffic.

Each year, it gets less and less difficult to fill up parade slots. He said the 2024 lineup has been at capacity for nearly a month already.

“We broke a record this year,” Boyd said.

Guests should arrive early for a good viewing spot for the parade on Fairview Avenue.

Immediately following the parade, Boyd said a free R&B, blues and gospel concert will be held at the corner of E.D. Nixon and Fairview avenues.

“This is the only event of this magnitude that takes place here on January 1,” Boyd said. “As a matter of fact, this is the only parade in the state of Alabama that takes place on New Year’s Day.”

Montgomery County Probate Judge J.C. Love III will be the 2024 grand marshal.

Probate Judge J.C. Love is the grand marshal of the 2024 Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day Parade.

While it’s held in the heart of a majority Black community, Boyd emphasized that the parade for everyone.

“It’s bringing the families together,” Boyd said. “It’s bringing the community together to start a new year off right.”

Each year, the parade also acts a platform to make their neighborhoods safer.

“We try to send a message to those involved to stop the killing,” Boyd said.

This year’s parade will offer a tribute to the late Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on the night of Nov. 23, 2019, while disbursing a large crowd in the parking lot of the QV convenience store in Hayneville. William Chase Johnson, 21, of Montgomery, faces capital murder charges in the case. The trial is set for October in Macon County.

Stopping violence in Montgomery is a message at every Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day Parade.

Williams spent more than 40 years serving his community. He started as a reserve deputy in 1978 under then-Sheriff John Hulett. Then, it was three years at Hayneville PD before going back to the sheriff’s office as a “road deputy.” He worked his way up to chief deputy and was elected sheriff in 2010. "Big John" got his moniker from his towering height of nearly six-and-a-half feet.

Prior to his death, Williams was a regular participant in the parade.

“We will be burning the candlelight of justice in remembrance of Sheriff ‘Big John’,” Boyd said. “Derrick Cunningham, our sheriff, will be lighting the candles.”

The 2024 Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day Parade will have a candle lighting in honor of the late Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney contributed to this report.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: New Year's Day parade in west Montgomery a 19-year tradition for Boyds