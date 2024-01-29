1A Division I WIC girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores

Follow along as the 1A Division I WIC girls basketball tournament determines the league’s state tournament berths.

The league has two guaranteed state berths. No one will advance to a play-in game.

All teams are seeded at state by their MaxPreps rankings.

Check back throughout the tournament for all the latest scores and updates.

[Related: 5A to 1A Division II district tournaments]

Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.