$1B grant announced for passenger rail line from Raleigh to Richmond, Virginia

Sen. Thom Tillis announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation approved funding for a new passenger rail.

The $1 billion grant is for a new passenger rail connecting Raleigh to Richmond, Virginia.

"This $1 billion grant for North Carolina to make progress on the Raleigh to Richmond Rail Line is a big win for economic development in the region," Sen Tillis said in a statement.

“This $1 billion grant for North Carolina to make progress on the Raleigh to Richmond Rail Line is a big win for economic development in the region,” Sen Tillis said in a statement.

The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in November 2021, which Tillis supported.

Tillis said the route is part of the Southeast Corridor and will operate along the CSX Transportation “S-Line.”

The project aims to better connect the Tar Heel state to Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Northeast Corridor. In addition to providing passenger rails, Tillis said the rail would make the freight and supply chain in the Southeast more resilient.

