$1B plant that will produce jet fuel, have zero carbon emissions breaks ground near Lake Preston

Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden (second from left) breaks ground with officials during the Evo presentation in Lake Preston on Thursday.

A new Gevo facility has broken ground in Lake Preston, and it's the largest economic investment in the state's history, according to a news release from Gov. Kristi Noem's office.

Gevo, a sustainable fuel production company, is expected to add 1,000 construction jobs and 90 long-term employees. The project is expected to cost $1 billion, company officials previously said.

The facility, which will be constructed on 245 acres, will use regionally grown corn as its feedstocks, paying farmers a premium for corn, per the company. It will be the Gevo's first commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel facility and will be called Net-Zero 1.

Site preparation has already begun, with official construction expected to start next year.

"Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and we give them the opportunity to succeed," Noem said in a statement. "This facility proves that government mandates are not necessary for our energy industry to be environmentally responsible. Companies like Gevo are taking the lead (to) build an all-of-the-above American energy supply and they’re working with our farmers to do it.”

There are also plans for the site to incorporate green hydrogen produced from water and renewable natural gas, according to the company.

Gevo is "commercializing the next generation of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel," with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions and reduce greenhouse gases with sustainable alternatives, per a news release from the company.

South Dakota Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden speaks to the crowd at the Gevo groundbreaking in Lake Preston. It's the largest economic investment in the state's history.

“South Dakota provides all the elements for success required for our first commercial facility, but we’re actively working to identify and develop our second site since we have supply offtake agreements that require additional capacity beyond Net-Zero 1,” Chris Ryan, Gevo's president and chief operating officer, said in a release. “As we build our production capacity to meet our supply obligations, we know these projects also deliver value to local farmers and communities. We’re excited to move forward and provide that value."

The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colo. The project is scheduled to allow Gevo to begin delivery of initial volumes of sustainable aviation fuel in 2025 to "fulfill a portion of existing supply agreements," per the release.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Jet fuel plant will cost $1 billion breaks ground near Lake Preston