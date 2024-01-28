$1K reward offered for info about ATV, construction equipment stolen from Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County authorities are trying to track down the person(s) responsible for the theft of an ATV and multiple pieces of construction equipment last week.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said a number of items were stolen on Monday, Jan. 22 along Spring Creek Road in Lawrenceburg, including a black and camouflage Polaris Sportsman 800, multiple Stihl chainsaws, a Husqvarna chainsaw, a Bauer angle grinder, Earthquake and Bauer impact guns, a Milwaukee hammer drill, and a Milwaukee grease gun.

According to officials, the victim in this case is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and/or the return of the stolen property.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the property or suspects in this incident, you are asked to call Investigator Carrie Benefield with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931-762-1608.

