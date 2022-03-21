Is 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Using Debt Sensibly?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is 1Life Healthcare's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 1Life Healthcare had debt of US$309.8m, up from US$241.2m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$453.6m in cash, so it actually has US$143.8m net cash.

How Strong Is 1Life Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that 1Life Healthcare had liabilities of US$202.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$696.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$453.6m as well as receivables valued at US$103.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$341.3m.

Since publicly traded 1Life Healthcare shares are worth a total of US$2.06b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, 1Life Healthcare also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if 1Life Healthcare can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year 1Life Healthcare wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 64%, to US$623m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is 1Life Healthcare?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that 1Life Healthcare had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$152m and booked a US$255m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$143.8m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, 1Life Healthcare may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that 1Life Healthcare is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

