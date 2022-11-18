$1M bail set for former Yellow Springs doctor accused of rape, abuse of patients

Nov. 18—Bail was set at $1 million on Thursday for a former physician accused of sexually abusing 15 woman, either at his former Yellow Springs practice or Antioch College, where he provided medical services.

Donald Alexander Gronbeck, 42, of Bath Twp. in Greene County, appeared before Greene County Common Pleas Judge Michael Buckwalter for a bond hearing following his indictment last month on 50 counts of rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition.

Gronbeck is allowed to post 10% of the bail amount to be released on house arrest with electronic home monitoring.

"Under this condition of bail, Gronbeck is limited to only his property and is specifically prohibited from being within 100 feet of any thoroughfare, roadway, street, or right of way; work privileges are not granted," the bond order stated.

He also is ordered to surrender his passport and not have any contact with his accusers if he posts bail, according to the court order.

The Greene County Prosecutor's Office initially filed a motion for Gronbeck to remain held without bond in the Greene County Jail, but withdrew the motion last week in favor of a $10 million bond request, court records show.

"We do believe that former Dr. Gronbeck is a flight risk," Prosecutor David Hayes said during an Oct. 24 media briefing announcing the charges against Gronbeck, which he said followed a yearlong investigation that involved the sheriff's office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Medical Board. "We believe that due to the fact that he was a physician he's a person of resources, a person of means."

Gronbeck's attorney, Jon Paul Rion, on Thursday said the bond was reasonable, but he disputed the prosecution's claims that his client would abscond.

"The issue of flight is not an issue," said Rion, who noted that his client has been aware of the investigation since the January raid of his medical practice but remained in the community.

Gronbeck's medical license was permanently suspended earlier this year amid accusations of sexual misconduct involving patients. He was accused of several acts of sexual misconduct with eight patients in his care between 2013 and 2022, filings from the State Medical Board of Ohio show. He worked at Yellow Springs Primary Care until January.

Gronbeck is a graduate of Antioch College and Wright State University School of Medicine. He worked for Antioch College as the campus doctor from 2015-19, according to a statement from the college earlier this year.

If convicted as charged, Gronbeck faces more than 80 years in prison, of which 55 would be mandatory, Hayes said previously.

He has been in custody since his Oct. 21 arrest by the sheriff's office.