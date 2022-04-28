$1M Bail Set for Man Accused of Raping Woman in Centralia While Wielding Ax in 2020

Apr. 28—Bail has been set at $1 million for a Lacey man accused of raping a woman while threatening her with an ax in Centralia in October 2020.

DNA evidence included in a sexual assault evidence collection kit collected by Providence Centralia Hospital reportedly matched with Eric Mack, 39, of Lacey, earlier this month.

Mack was booked into the Lewis County Jail at 8 p.m. on April 26 and has since been charged with one count of first-degree rape with a deadly weapon enhancement added to the charge.

If found guilty, Mack would face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Mack is accused of pulling his car in front of the alleged victim while she was walking to the grocery store the evening of Oct. 24, 2020, blocking her from crossing the road and asking her to "get in his car because he needed to talk to her," according to court documents. He reportedly offered to give her a ride to the grocery store but once she was in the car, he drove to Fort Borst Park and reportedly offered to "smoke a bowl of methamphetamine with her" and claimed he was recently ripped off by two women, according to court documents. The victim "reported that she kept telling him that she needed to leave and go to (the store), but he wouldn't let her leave his car," according to court documents.

Mack then reportedly drove out of the park and parked his car across from the cemetery on Johnson Road, where he allegedly "grabbed an ax out of his car door and said he was not going to hurt her so long as she didn't start screaming," according to court documents.

Still holding the ax, he allegedly directed her to lay out a sleeping bag he kept in his car and then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police "she begged him not to hurt her and he said he won't as long as she didn't scream or resist him," according to court documents.

Mack then allegedly got back into his car and drove away from the scene.

Story continues

Officers with the Centralia Police Department were dispatched to Providence Centralia Hospital's emergency room the following morning, where the victim was receiving medical treatment.

Officers went to the location provided by the victim and found the sleeping bag described by the victim, who also provided a license plate and a general description of the suspect, according to court documents.

Providence staff completed a sexual assault evidence collection kit the morning of Oct. 25.

When contacted by police in April 2022 after officers received the DNA results connecting Mack to the case, Mack allegedly admitted to having "consensual sex" with the victim and corroborated several details provided by the victim, including that he had an ax.

In addition to the connection with the October 2020 Centralia case, Mack's DNA profile in the National Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) also showed suspect DNA matches for three cases out of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Centralia officer contacted a Las Vegas cold case investigator, who advised Mack's DNA profile in the system matched three of the department's cold cases dating back to 1999, according to court documents.

Defense Attorney Rachael Tiller asked the court not to consider the suspect DNA matches to those other cases when setting Mack's bail.

"It's suspect DNA. It's not founded. He has not been charged," Tiller said during Mack's preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson had cited the three other DNA matches, as well as the severity of the allegations, as reasons for his $1 million bail request.

"Given the circumstances and the extreme danger, we believe that $1 million bail is appropriate," he said Wednesday.

Tiller asked Judge Joely Yeager to set bail no higher than $20,000 due to Mack's lack of failure-to-appear offenses in his Washington criminal history and his financial situation.

"Considering Mr. Mack's resources, $1 million is completely out of the ballpark for him," she said.

"I believe that the state's request in this case is warranted," Yeager said on Wednesday. "I feel that high bail is needed here to ensure the public is protected."

Yeager acknowledged Tiller's concerns regarding her consideration of the other possible DNA matches, "but the court can consider things like hearsay and allegations at this point," she said.

Mack's next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for May 5.