$1M for Black Fire recovery unanimously passes first committee

Feb. 1—Lawmakers representing communities in southern New Mexico that were hit in 2022 by the second-largest wildfire in the state's history are trying to get more disaster relief dollars.

A $1 million Black Fire recovery bill overcame its first legislative hurdle on Thursday by clearing the Senate Conservation Committee with unanimous passage.

Communities, mostly ranchers and farmers, sparsely scattered throughout the Gila National Forest have struggled to find avenues of financial support following the 2022 Black Fire. Unlike the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in northern New Mexico that the federal government caused and committed to paying for, the exact cause of the Black Fire is still unknown.

Senate Bill 213 would set aside $1 million for Black Fire recovery efforts for fiscal years 2025 through 2027. Of that, up to $50,000 could be used for staff and administration costs.

The legislation would also require annual recovery and financial updates to the Legislative Finance Committee and governor.

Sen. Crystal Diamond Brantley, R-Elephant Butte, told the Senate committee on Thursday she and Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, brought this legislation forward.

Last year, she and Correa Hemphill asked for $3 million for Black Fire recovery efforts but lawmakers slashed that to $2 million. The dollars were then sent to the wrong state agency.

Diamond Brantley said there remains a list of shovel-ready projects that could be funded with the additional $1 million appropriation.

Bill expert Jennie Bierner, manager of the Sierra Soil and Water Conservation District, said there's still a lot of damage that remains from the disaster, like destroyed roads or charred cattle fencing.

Sen. Carrie Hamblen, D-Las Cruces, asked if $1 million is enough, and Diamond Brantley said no. However, she said, Bierner doesn't want to sit on money if there aren't projects ready to go with it.

Bierner said certain large-scale forest restoration projects have to go through federal approval processes before repairs can get started.

Diamond Brantley said they'll keep returning year after year to ask for more relief dollars as necessary.

"We are coming piece by piece to make sure that we are accountable for this money," she said.

Hamblen said she appreciates the wise approach but urged them to just go for the money needed, not waiting for legislation that may or may not pass during the session every year.

Senate Bill 213 is slated to head to the Senate Finance Committee next.