$1M bond for father charged with murder in 2-month-old girl's death

Dec. 29—FAIRFIELD — A Butler County judge set bond at $1 million for a man is charged with murder for allegedly abusing his infant daughter in Fairfield that resulted in her death.

John Lincoln Powers, 24, was co-parenting his 2-month-old child, Kiara, at a residence on Merlin Way in May when the incident occurred, according prosecutors. He went to Gainsville, Texas, after the death of his daughter and was arrested there after the indictment was handed down on Dec. 12.

The Butler County Coroner's Office listed Kiara's death as a homicide with the cause of death blunt head trauma.

Powers was transported back to Ohio and booked into the Butler County Jail on Dec. 19. He was arraigned by common pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh last week who set bond at $1 million. Powers is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 5 for a pre-trial hearing.

During the early morning hours of May 10, Powers called 911 saying the baby was unresponsive. She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

The indictment states the abuse occurred between April 3 and May 10. Prosecutors say the abuse was not apparent to the mother of the child and happened when the baby was in the care of Powers.

Police and the coroner's office conducted an investigation that resulted in the indictment.