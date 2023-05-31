$1M bond for fugitive facing rape charges who once fled to Mexico

May 31—Bond was set at $1 million today for a man indicted in 2018 for rape and several other sex charges for allegedly repeatedly assault a family member. He was a fugitive for five years and returned the United States last week.

Jorge Raymundo Gaspar, 55, formerly of Sharonville, was located by investigator Paul Newton from the Butler County Prosecutor's Office in Mexico, according to county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. Gaspar was transported with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service to Cincinnati early May 26 and booked into the Butler County Jail.

In January 2018, Gaspar was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. The alleged crimes took place in the portion of Sharonville located in Butler County and happened between August 2016 and February 2017.

Gmoser said Gaspar fled to his native Mexico before his arrest and arraignment.

At Wednesday's arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Judge Dan Haughey entered not guilty pleas on Gaspar's behalf because he does not yet have an attorney. He is scheduled to be back in court June 6 for a pretrial hearing.