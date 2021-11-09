$1M bond set for defendant who failed to appear

Nov. 8—A $1-million bond was set for a Georgia man who failed to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court three years ago to answer to seven charges — six of them felonies — in a November 2016 incident.

Clifford James Farris Jr., 48, Thunder Bolt, GA, was picked up by the sheriff's office's transport team in Chatham County, GA, on Oct. 29 on two attachments for failure to appear.

Farrris is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon, felony possession of meth with intent, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000.

On Nov. 1, Farris made an appearance before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, who set his bond at $1 million and continued his case to Nov. 16. Farris is represented by Crossville attorney Randal Boston.

The charges stem from a Nov. 3, 2016, incident on Cherry Branch Rd. Deputies were called to a residence in the 200 block around 4 a.m. on a report of shots being fired and found Farris standing in the doorway of a residence. A search resulted in the seizure of a 9-mm handgun in a rear pocket.

Farris was accused of standing in a driveway and firing shots into a 2013 Ford F150 pickup and a 1996 Cadillac.

Witnesses also claimed the weapon was pointed at them on two occasions and that they were prevented from leaving the residence.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Curtis Ross Lowery, vehicular assault; motion hearing date set for March 4 and trial set for April 6.

Deadline docket

—Jessica Leigh Adkins, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Dec. 6.

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder; Robert Marlow appointed to represent Arnold and continued to Nov. 9.

—Erica Danielle Bebley, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of a handgun by a felon; state to drop charges.

—Lee Floyd Bebley, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of meth with intent, reckless endangerment, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Jan. 19.

—Mark Christopher Brown, second-degree murder and felony possession of meth with intent; continued to Jan. 19.

—Isaac Benjamin Carreras, rape, statutory rape and rape of a child; continued to Jan. 19.

—Andre Vincent D'Agostino, rape of a child; continued to Nov. 16.

—Tammy Berniece Davenport, possession of meth; continued to Nov. 9.

—Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of meth with intent; continued to Jan. 19.

—Jackie Marie Hager, felony possession of meth with intent and felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent; continued to Jan. 19.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child; continued to Jan. 19.

—Kurt Dwayne Havilik, six counts of felony possession of meth with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon, felon possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Dec. 6.

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape; trial set for Dec 10 postponed and continued to Dec. 6.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor; continued to Dec. 6.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson; continued to Dec. 6.

—Benny Jay Mullins, rape; continued to Dec. 6.

—Jeffery David Varney, driving under the influence; continued to Nov. 9.

—James Sherman Williams, rape and incest; continued to Nov. 16.

Motion/hearing

—Billie Jo Dillon, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500; motion to waive fine and court costs granted.

—Thomas Edward Metcalf, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon; motion hearing set for Nov. 16.

—Edward Phillip Sprout, four counts of evading arrest felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and driving on a revoked license; continued to Nov. 9.

—Jared Lionel Tharp, aggravated assault and domestic assault; judicial diversion granted.

Continued boundover

—Melissa Annn Baker, two cases pending action of the grand jury; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Baker and continued to Nov. 16.

—Justin Hill Barnes, one case pending action of the grand jury; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Barnes and continued to Nov. 16.

—James Edward Carter Jr., one case pending action of the grand jury; continued to Nov. 9.

—Samantha Rose Sherrill, two cases pending action of the grand jury; continued to Nov. 9.

—Robert Clayton South, one case pending action of the grand jury; bond set at $40,000, Jamie Hargis appointed to represent South and continued to Nov. 9.