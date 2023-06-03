$1M bond set for Fulton County deputy accused of trying smuggle contraband to defendant in YSL trial

The bond for the Fulton County deputy accused of trying to smuggle contraband into the jail for one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life trial was set to $1,000,000 on Saturday morning.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned that Akeiba Stanley was booked into jail Friday on charges of reckless conduct, violation of oath of office, conspiracy to commit a felony and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, according to jail records.

Akeiba Stanley’s defense attorney, Suri Chadha Jimenez, represented the 31-year-old during her first appearance Saturday. Chadha Jimenez told Channel 2 Action News that prosecutors were opposed to giving her a bond, but the judge disagreed, explaining that although the charges are serious, she does not have a criminal history and is not a danger to the community.

Court documents allege that Stanley was using Instagram to communicate with YSl defendant Christian Eppinger. According to the affidavit, Stanely also visited his cell and communicated with him on an illegal cell phone.

According to warrants, Stanely conspired with Eppinger to bring him things from a relative.

Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna are also listed in the indictment. Gunna has since been released while Young Thug is still in jail more than a year after his arrest.

The indictment alleges that YSL is a criminal street gang that has engaged in multiple violent crimes for years in the city of Atlanta.

Jury selection is still in progress.

