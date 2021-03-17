$1M bond set for Warren County man who shot at deputy

Mar. 17—A Deerfield Twp. man who shot at a Warren County deputy last month was bound over to a Warren County grand jury.

Lance C. Runion, 56, of the 7800 block of Hunt Club Drive waived his right Tuesday to a preliminary hearing in Mason Municipal Court.

Runion is accused of attempted murder and felonious assault, both first-degree felony offenses. His bond was set at $1 million cash or surety.

Should Runion be released on bond, he is required to have his mental health evaluation reviewed by the court prior to release. Other bond conditions include house arrest, wearing a GPS and an alcohol monitor, and no possession of firearms.

Runion was wounded several times Feb. 15 after deputy Sara Vaught fired several shots in her defense after he took a shot at her while she was making a welfare check on him at the request of his family.

A doorbell camera captured the split-second actions of Vaught after Runion allegedly fired his weapon at her.

The video appears to show that Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch.

Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three backup officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion.

Runion was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he recovered from his gunshot wounds. He was booked into jail March 6 after being released from the hospital.

Vaught was not injured and recently returned to full duty, Riley said.