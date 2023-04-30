What to do with £1m in cash (when there's no room under the mattress)

What to do with £1m in cash

If you’ve recently sold a property or received an inheritance, you might find yourself sitting on a cash lump sum, unsure quite what to do with it.

Investing might once have been the default option, but around 8.6 million UK adults with savings of £10,000 or more held their assets entirely in cash as of two years ago, according to figures from the Financial Conduct Authority.

There are plenty of ways you can use cash savings to improve your finances, from protecting you from the unexpected, to reducing your mortgage interest – but such large sums can also trigger unwanted tax bills.

Here, Telegraph Money tells you how to use a cash windfall.

Reduce your debts

Paul Reeves, of financial adviser Gale & Phillipson, said that if a client walked through his door with £1m in cash savings, he would start by clearing any debt commitments they had.

“If circumstances change in the future, clearing that debt when you could afford it becomes a whole lot more important,” said Mr Reeves.

Mr Reeves also recommended an off-set mortgage, which he said was “a good example of being clever with your money”. In this set-up, the mortgage is linked to your savings account, and the balance is used to reduce the interest on your monthly repayments.

He explained: “It means the mortgage debt is not costing you anything, because you’re off-setting it with your cash. And you can draw on this cash whenever you need it.”

Set aside emergency savings

Then there’s the contingency fund – cash to tide you over during hard times. Advisers often suggest anywhere between six and 12 months' worth of spending, but Mr Reeves said year-long contingencies are becoming popular.

So, if your monthly expenditure is £5,000 you would multiply that by between six and 12, coming out at a fund between £30,000 to £60,000.

As you won’t know when you might need this cash, you might want an easy-access ‘rainy day’ account. Henrietta Grimston, of financial services company Evelyn Partners says there are a handful worth considering.

One is a Coventry Building Society savings account at 3.5pc with a £2m cap. There is also a Ford Money money account with a 4.25pc, also with a £2m cap - but you have to lock the cash away for a year.

“You’ll get better terms if you’re willing to lock your money up for a period of time,” Ms Grimston explained.

Of course, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme only protects the first £85,000 of savings, so anything over that is technically vulnerable if the bank fails. It can therefore be prudent to split up your savings to ensure no more than £85,000 is held by any financial institution.

In cases where the cash lump sum has been received following a ‘life event’, such as inheritance or selling a house (excluding buy-to-let properties or second homes) regulations introduced in 2015 do give savers protection for up to £1m for a six-month period.

“In this situation, the higher temporary balance protection and extra window of time can be very valuable,” Anthony Villis, of financial services firm First Wealth, explained.

Once the six months have passed – which is measured from the date on which the money is transferred into the account, or the date on which the depositor becomes entitled to the amount (whichever is later) – the cover no longer applies.

Make gifts

For those later in life, gifting money could be a consideration. “There’s a saying among solicitors, ‘better to pass on wealth with a warm hand as opposed to a cold one’,” Mr Reeves said.

“If you don’t need the money for the rest of your lifetime, and your estate could lose that cash to the taxman – 40pc to be exact – this could be the moment to start gifting.”

And it’s better to start early, as inheritance tax may still have to be paid after your death on some gifts you’ve given within the last seven years of your life.

The tax is tapered, gradually reducing each year, but it can incentivise some to gift earlier to avoid any tax on their savings.

Don’t get caught out by the personal savings allowance

Many don’t realise the interest you earn on your savings is taxable. The personal savings allowance can protect a certain amount of this growth from tax, but it varies depending on your income tax band.

Basic-rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 in savings interest tax-free, but it reduces to £500 for higher-rate taxpayers. Additional-rate taxpayers don’t qualify for any personal savings allowance.

“The personal savings allowance isn’t very generous,” said Mr Reeves. “National Savings & Investments (NS&I) Premium Bonds and Isas are much more tax-efficient products.”

NS&I, which is backed by the Treasury, offers millions of monthly tax-free prizes of up to £1m. Your money won’t earn interest, so any growth is dependent on winning a prize. There’s a 3.30pc ‘prize fund rate’, which describes the growth seen by all premium bondholders – including those who win £1m and those who win nothing. However, the maximum you can pay in is £50,000.

Meanwhile, interest or investment return on money held in an Isa is tax-free, but you can only pay in up to £20,000 in each tax year.

Ms Grimston said government bonds are also growing in popularity.

“Because there is no capital gains tax charged on the increase in value, you get interest, security and the uplift to boot.

“It’s a short to medium-term safe position which isn’t pure cash or a standard investment portfolio,” she explained.

“Over the past 18 months, rising inflation has pushed up interest rates bringing them back on the table as an option for savers.”

Consider investing

After setting aside all the cash you might need handy for the next five years, if some cash is still left over the consensus among advisers is that you should invest it.

Villis said some fund managers are worried about the stock markets right now, so advise investors to hold money in cash assigned to their investment pot.

“Fund managers often get that wrong. It’s better to have the rest in investments,” Mr Villis said.

“If you’re committing to the stock market volatility, it needs to be over a five to 10-year period to see returns.”

On average, Mr Villis would expect a portfolio of equities to generate an 8 to 9pc annualised return over the long-term. On cash, currently the best rates are around 4 to 4.5pc.

“We would always maintain that investing in equities outperforms cash,” he said.

Investing is a serious consideration in times of high inflation. Joe Fisher, of financial advice firm Lumin Wealth, said that while interest rates have risen over the past few months, they are still well below the Bank of England’s average inflation forecast of 8pc for the whole of 2023.

“The spending power of cash savings is eroded when inflation is higher than the interest earned,” Mr Fisher explained.

“It is therefore important to consider what level of cash is the ‘right’ amount to hold, and how much cash can be used to meet a client’s longer-term objectives.”

Mr Fisher reckons a diversified investment strategy has the potential to beat inflation over the long term, and also exceed the returns that you might achieve through keeping the funds in cash.