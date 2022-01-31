$1M EDD Fraud; Rally Against Asian Hate Crimes | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the weekend's top stories, Northern California residents should know that San Francisco — as well as cities across the U.S. — marked the one year anniversary of a Thai grandfather's murder with a rally in the San Francisco neighborhood where the 84-year-old was killed.

His daughter Monthanus Ratanapakdee was joined by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, local leaders and several hundred people who came out to say they would stay silent no more.

Hundreds of people in five other U.S. cities joined in the national event, all of them seeking justice for Asian Americans who have been harassed, assaulted, and even killed in alarming numbers since the start of the pandemic.

Read more about that here.

Here are more of the stories you missed this weekend.



A California city voted last week to require gun owners to carry liability insurance. We asked readers to share their thoughts.

A Castro Valley man was charged Friday in a federal courtroom in connection with a fraud scheme that netted him more than $1 million.

A man who tumbled onto the rocks at San Francisco's Baker Beach and got trapped was rescued by the city's fire department.

Since the holidays, there has been one reported case of a child dying with a COVID-19 infection.

Golden Gate Ferry adds weekday, weekend and late-night service to existing round-trip commute service between Tiburon and San Francisco.

Police said a South Court resident who confronted a man who broke into his car was shot at on Saturday night but not injured.

Story continues

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

BART service has temporarily stopped on the Dublin/Pleasanton line because of an obstruction on the trackway.

Police in Rohnert Park on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a residential burglary.

Monthanus Ratanapakdee marked the anniversary of her father's death with a rally in the San Francisco neighborhood where he was killed.

Several lanes of Interstate 580 were closed on Saturday while police investigated a traffic crash and a bomb threat.

A California congressman is working to pass legislation for a 32-hour work week.

















This article originally appeared on the San Francisco Patch