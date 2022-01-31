$1M EDD Fraud; Rally Against Asian Hate Crimes | NorCal In Brief
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.
But before we jump into the weekend's top stories, Northern California residents should know that San Francisco — as well as cities across the U.S. — marked the one year anniversary of a Thai grandfather's murder with a rally in the San Francisco neighborhood where the 84-year-old was killed.
His daughter Monthanus Ratanapakdee was joined by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, local leaders and several hundred people who came out to say they would stay silent no more.
Hundreds of people in five other U.S. cities joined in the national event, all of them seeking justice for Asian Americans who have been harassed, assaulted, and even killed in alarming numbers since the start of the pandemic.
CA City Approves 1st U.S. Gun Insurance Measure: Readers Weigh In
A California city voted last week to require gun owners to carry liability insurance. We asked readers to share their thoughts.
Castro Valley Man Charged In $1M Fraud Scheme Of EDD Benefits
A Castro Valley man was charged Friday in a federal courtroom in connection with a fraud scheme that netted him more than $1 million.
Man Rescued In SF After Fall Onto Rocks At Baker Beach
A man who tumbled onto the rocks at San Francisco's Baker Beach and got trapped was rescued by the city's fire department.
One COVID Pediatric Death Reported In CA Since Beginning Of 2022
Since the holidays, there has been one reported case of a child dying with a COVID-19 infection.
Golden Gate Ferry Adds Midday, Weekend Trips Between Tiburon, SF
Golden Gate Ferry adds weekday, weekend and late-night service to existing round-trip commute service between Tiburon and San Francisco.
Palo Alto Police Seek Car Theft Suspect Who Shot At Resident
Police said a South Court resident who confronted a man who broke into his car was shot at on Saturday night but not injured.
San Mateo Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence On Woman
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.
Pleasanton Bart Service Stopped In Castro Valley, Dublin
BART service has temporarily stopped on the Dublin/Pleasanton line because of an obstruction on the trackway.
Rohnert Park Police Arrest Suspected Burglar
Police in Rohnert Park on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a residential burglary.
SF, U.S. Marks 1st Anniversary Of Thai Grandfather's Killing
Monthanus Ratanapakdee marked the anniversary of her father's death with a rally in the San Francisco neighborhood where he was killed.
I-580 Reopens In Alameda County After Two Closures Saturday
Several lanes of Interstate 580 were closed on Saturday while police investigated a traffic crash and a bomb threat.
CA Lawmaker Proposes 4-Day Work Week
A California congressman is working to pass legislation for a 32-hour work week.
