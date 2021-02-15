What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

hikesterson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In some places in the U.S., you can buy a lot of home for $1 million. But in others, you don’t get nearly as much square footage, land or amenities for the money. It all depends on the market. To identify what typical million-dollar homes for sale look like in most states, GOBankingRates worked with online real estate resource Trulia.

The homes selected were originally priced at around $1 million when they were placed on the market. Some have since sold for less, while others have been taken off the market. If they sold recently, the sale price is also included. See where you can get the most house for your money.

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

Alaska home

Alaska

Original asking price: $929,000

Recent asking price: $849,999

City: Chugiak

Square feet: 5,631

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of bedrooms: 4

Situated on 2 1/2 acres, this home has an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings and large windows that provide spectacular views of the Alaska countryside. You also can enjoy the view from a large deck along the back of the home. The home also has a separate kitchen and entrance in the basement, making it ideal for a mother-in-law suite or rental. Although it might feel remote, Anchorage is only about 30 minutes away.

California home

California

Original asking price: $949,000

Sale price: $950,000

City: Lake Forest

Square feet: 3,317

Number of bathrooms: 4 1/2

Number of bedrooms: 7

Home prices are skyrocketing across California, so there are plenty of million-dollar homes for sale. Built in 1976, this seven-bedroom home in Orange County was listed for close to $1 million and features vaulted ceilings and a large open living space. A large deck overlooks the property’s wooded lot. The home includes membership to the neighborhood’s Sun and Sail Club, which has pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness center and more.

Delaware home

Delaware

Original asking price: $1,024,000

Sale price (pending): $1,099,000

City: Wilmington

Square feet: 6,599

Number of bathrooms: 6

Number of bedrooms: 6

Located in Wilmington, this renovated home features an eat-in kitchen, a large master bedroom with a fireplace and exercise room, and a lower level that can function as an in-law suite. It has a large sunroom that opens to a terrace with an outdoor fireplace and pool, and the lawn is professionally landscaped.

Indiana home

Indiana

Original asking price: $1,165,000

Sale price: $1,080,000

City: Bargersville

Square feet: 10,451

Number of bathrooms: 4 1/2

Number of bedrooms: 5

Built in 2001 on 10.3 acres, this brick-and-stone house features an open kitchen and living area, a large master bedroom and a lower level with a bar, family room and exercise room. A large deck overlooks the wooded lot, plus, there’s a carriage house for guests or family.

Kansas home

Kansas

Original asking price : $1,085,000

Estimated sale price: $970,000

City: Topeka

Square feet: 9,185

Number of bathrooms: 8

Number of bedrooms: 5

You can swim year-round in this home’s indoor pool. Plus, the house’s large size — 9,185 square feet — makes it ideal for entertaining. It has an open kitchen and family room, a master bedroom with a fireplace and a deck with a view of the subdivision’s small lake.

Massachusetts home

Massachusetts

Original asking price: $939,500

Sale price: $735,000

City: Framingham

Square feet: 4,268

Number of bathrooms: 3 1/2

Number of bedrooms: 7

This colonial home built in 1818 offers plenty of charm and historic appeal. Features include a sweeping staircase in the large foyer, wood-burning fireplaces, an eat-in kitchen, horse barn and pool. Although this home originally went on the market for nearly $1 million, it ended up selling for about a quarter of a million dollars less. It seems like the buyers got a good deal, as Redfin estimates the actual value of the home at $892,695.

Michigan home

Michigan

Original asking price: $950,000

Current asking price: $895,000

City: Lake Isabella

Square feet: 7,266

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of bedrooms: 5

This lakeside home offers ample waterfront views, private boat docks and professionally landscaped grounds. On the lower level, a massive recreation room opens to a large patio that is just steps from the lake. Plus, there’s a home theater and exercise room.

Minnesota home

Minnesota

Original asking price: $1,000,000

Sale price: $915,000

City: Hamel

Square feet: 5,912

Number of bathrooms: 6

Number of bedrooms: 4

This nearly million-dollar home features an eat-in kitchen, master suite, home office and large entertainment area with a built-in bar and wine cellar. It also offers plenty of outdoor space, with a large deck and patios with fire pits.

Missouri home

Missouri

Original asking price: $950,000

Current asking price: Off the market

City: Liberty

Square feet: 5,816

Number of bathrooms: 6 1/4

Number of bedrooms: 5

This home in Liberty, Missouri, boasts updated finishes, two kitchens, an exercise room, a media room and more. The backyard is also impressive. There, you’ll find a brick fireplace and a Viking grill.

Montana home

Montana

Original asking price: $1,100,000

Current asking price: Off the market

City: Gallatin Gateway

Square feet: 5,633

Number of bathrooms: 3 1/2

Number of bedrooms: 3

The gorgeous mountain views alone make this log home worth its $1.1 million price tag. The interior doesn’t disappoint, either, with its open floor plan, detailed woodwork and large stone fireplace. To top it off, the house has a large deck with a hot tub.

Nebraska home

Nebraska

Original asking price: $985,000

Sale price: $730,000

City: Omaha

Square feet: 5,645

Number of bathrooms: 8

Number of bedrooms: 6

This large home built in 1975 — with an open, modern interior — has lots of cool features, including a sauna and indoor sunken fire pit with built-in surround seating. A large deck overlooks the wooded backyard. And there’s an in-law suite. The buyers who most recently purchased the home got a good deal — the actual value of the home is close to its nearly million-dollar list price at $962,012, according to Zillow’s estimate.

Nevada home

Nevada

Original asking price: $1,046,052

Sale price: $950,000

City: Las Vegas

Square feet: 6,719

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of bedrooms: 4

This particular home built in 1998 features an open concept, vaulted ceilings and several fireplaces. You can soak up the sun in this home’s custom pool with a fountain or relax in the adjoining spa.

New Hampshire home

New Hampshire

Original asking price: $925,673

Sale price: $900,000

City: Hampton Falls

Square feet: 5,439

Number of bathrooms: 6

Number of bedrooms: 5

If you want to live a richer life, consider moving to New Hampshire. This colonial home on 6.63 acres feels secluded in its wooded setting, but it’s just 45 minutes from Boston. It’s been updated and features six fireplaces, a heated three-car garage, a gourmet kitchen and a second kitchen with a 17-foot granite island for entertaining.

New Mexico home

New Mexico

Original asking price: $955,000

Current asking price: Off the market

City: Roswell

Square feet: 8,600

Number of bathrooms: 8

Number of bedrooms: 6

This 8,600-square-foot home on 20 acres was built in 2003. It features an open kitchen and living area, home office and large game room in the basement. It has a deck that spans the length of the second floor and overlooks the home’s swimming pool and patio.

North Carolina home

North Carolina

Original asking price: $950,000

Current asking price: $775,000

City: Angier

Square feet: 8,033

Number of bathrooms: 8

Number of bedrooms: 4

This lakefront home on 5.18 acres features a master suite, four fireplaces and a private apartment. You can enjoy views of Pope’s Lake from the home’s patio. And, it’s just 30 minutes from Raleigh. Although the home was originally listed at nearly $1 million, it’s now for sale for significantly less.

Pennsylvania home

Pennsylvania

Original asking price: $999,000

Sale price: $925,000

City: Doylestown

Square feet: 8,000

Number of bathrooms: 6 1/2

Number of bedrooms: 4

A two-story living room with a fireplace, a dining room with views of a pond and a study with built-in bookshelves are among this home’s many features. The lower level has a home theater, game room, exercise room and office.

South Dakota home

South Dakota

Original asking price: $1,095,000

Sale price: $1,020,000

City: Sioux Falls

Square feet: 7,670

Number of bathrooms: 7

Number of bedrooms: 6

You would get a lot for $1 million in this 7,670-square-foot home. It has a master bedroom with a sitting area, a separate apartment on the first floor for in-laws or a nanny, garage space for six cars and a game room and wet bar on the lower level. Plus, there’s an outdoor sports court for playing basketball.

Texas home

Texas

Original asking price: $999,900

Current asking price: Off the market

City: Pottsboro

Square feet: 8,470

Number of bathrooms: 9

Number of bedrooms: 6

Located on Lake Texoma, this three-story, million-dollar home has two large balconies to enjoy the views. Each of the home’s six bedrooms has its own bathroom. And, there’s a path to a beach on the lake.

Washington home

Washington

Original asking price: $929,651

Current asking price: $875,000

City: Tacoma

Square feet: 5,282

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of bedrooms: 5

Built in 2007, this house in a gated community offers water views. Features include hardwood floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen, a theater room and a master bedroom with a fireplace.

West Virginia home

West Virgina

Original asking price: $980,000

Current asking price: Off the market

City: Buffalo

Square feet: 11,000

Number of bathrooms: 9

Number of bedrooms: 8

This 11,000-square-foot million-dollar home on 30 acres near Kanawha River would make a great lodge or bed and breakfast. It offers access to horse trails, hunting and fishing. It also has a billiards room and an indoor pool.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

