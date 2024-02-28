$1M in Lexington’s Fairway neighborhood? See inside our latest Million Dollar Listing

When you think of the American Dream, the familiar image of a sunny home ringed in by a white picket fence might come to mind.

The home at 403 Queensway Drive in Lexington, the latest home we’re featuring in our Million Dollar Listing series, comes pretty close to that vision, albeit with its own Kentucky twist.

At 3,409 square feet, this listing comes newly renovated with warm hardwood flooring and modern interiors. Some of the home’s most notable features include a covered patio looking out into a large backyard, four bedrooms and a basement den complete with a bourbon bar.

The property has been up for sale for about a week and can be yours for an asking price of about $1 million. The home is listed on real estate site Realtor.com for $1,025,000.

For context, the median home price in Fayette County last month was $312,000, according to figures from Bluegrass Realtors.

A view of the living room at 403 Queensway Drive in Lexington, KY.

In Lexington’s Fairway neighborhood, adjacent to Kenwick, 403 Queensway Drive’s location is tough to beat. The home is only about a block away from Idle Hour Country Club and its 18-hole course. The neighborhood’s walkability is perhaps its biggest asset, according to the seller’s agent Whitney Pannell. That, and the neighborhood’s welcoming feel.

“People that live there actually grew up in the neighborhood and are coming back,” Pannell said, adding you’ll often see neighbors out for a stroll or children using the neighborhood playground.

Here’s a peek inside the home. All photos have been shared with the seller’s permission. The photos were taken by Lexington photographer Matt Huber.

A view of a sitting room at 403 Queensway Drive in Lexington, KY.

A view of the kitchen at 403 Queensway Drive in Lexington, KY.

The dining room at 403 Queensway Drive in Lexington.

A view of the study room at 403 Queensway drive.

An upstairs bedroom at 403 Queensway Drive.

Primary bathroom for upstairs bedroom at 403 Queensway Drive.

The shower in the primary bedroom’s bathroom at 403 Queensway Drive.

The basement den at 403 Queensway Drive, complete with a bourbon bar.

403 Queensway Drive’s backyard covered patio.

A view of the backyard at 403 Queensway Drive.

Wrapping up, here’s a rundown of the home’s features:

3,409 square feet

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms (three full, one half)

Built in 1949

Listed in February

Listing agent: Whitney Pannell of Team Pannell Real Estate

