New $1M McDonald’s On-the-Go kiosk planned for this Fort Worth west side plaza

A new $1 million McDonald’s On-the-Go location is planned for construction on 5300 White Settlement Rd. on Fort Worth’s west side, which is designed to get Big Mac and Chicken Nuggets orders to customers faster via the restaurant app or a drive-through lane.

Construction on the 1,972-square-foot kiosk begins April 1 and is scheduled for completion by the end of summer. The on-the-go concept is notably smaller than regular McDonald’s restaurants — the most recent McDonald’s drive thru in Fort Worth was 3,800 square feet. The idea revolves around orders placed ahead of time for quicker pickup service.

The on-the-go kiosk features, “an order-ahead lane, or a separate drive-thru lane where customers receive their orders via a food and beverage conveyor.” This allows for employees to focus more on the food production and assembly to prep customer’s meals.

Red pin marks the new location for McDonald’s On-the-Go, 5300 White Settlement Road. Taking place of an abandoned laundry mat.

“At McDonald’s, we’ve been setting the standard for Drive Thrus for more than 45 years,” Max Carmona, senior director, global design and restaurant development at McDonald’s, said in a statement. “As our customers’ needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before.”

McDonald’s said the new on-the-go restaurant is a “one of a kind,” for now. The million-dollar test kitchen is sure to see future evolutions.

McDonald’s has almost 40,000 locations around the world, with 13,435 locations in the U.S.

The nearest McDonald’s to the new location will be 2.1 miles away on Alta Mere Drive. Other surrounding restaurants include Heim’s barbecue and Salsa Limon Mexican restaurant.

This is not the first time the restaurant chain has tried out new restaurant concepts. Last year, McDonald’s launched CosMc’s which was described by a company official to USA Today as “a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.” The spinoff restaurant mostly leans on nostalgia, a fond tip-of-the-cap to the restaurant chain’s futurism-of-the-past aesthetic associated with the CosMc’s character from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.