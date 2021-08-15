$1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
skynesher / iStock.com
skynesher / iStock.com

A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated — you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that’s what most 401(k) plan participants believe. A recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement Plan Services found that on average, 2021 plan participants think they need to save $1.9 million for retirement. But how accurate is this number?

Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America
See: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

$1.9 Million Is a Good Estimate for How Much You Will Need in Retirement

Nathan Voris, director of business strategy at Schwab Workplace Financial Services, thinks that the survey participants have a pretty accurate idea of how much they will need in retirement.

“I think for a survey like this, that’s a pretty good number,” he said. “That’s a ballpark range for a wide range of folks. Obviously, retirement is not one-size-fits-all, but that’s sort of the middle of the range for a lot of people.”

As Voris notes, there are numerous factors that will affect how much someone will actually need in retirement, so some may need more and others may need less.

“There’s so much written about that, but I boil it down into just a couple of things. One is, when do you want to retire?,” Voris said. “If you’re going to retire at 50, you need to plan for 45 years of living expenses. If it’s 67, you need to plan for 30 years. That has a huge factor in what your plan should be.”

Learn: The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About
Find Out: How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State

“One of the other levers is, what lifestyle are you going to have in retirement?” he continued. “Where are you going to live? Are you going to live in California or Wyoming? Think about the state tax perspective. Are you going to have an active lifestyle? Or are you living close to grandkids where you’re going to be pretty local? There’s a lot of factors in what level of lifestyle you want to live in retirement.”

Finally, how much you need to have saved for retirement will depend on your other sources of income in retirement. This includes Social Security, pensions, assets and inheritance.

“Those kinds of things can be a factor in what the retirement future looks like,” Voris said.

Why $1 Million Is No Longer Enough

There are a number of factors that may require retirees to have a larger nest egg saved up, but one of the main ones is that people are living longer in retirement.

“Retirement could be a long time,” Voris said. “That idea of 20 years in retirement, that was maybe tied to that $1 million number. That’s sort of not a realistic expectation anymore. That 4% rule, that $80,000 income bogey is still out there, but you could be retired for 25, 30, 35 years.”

Check Out: 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
Discover: 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

How To Save $1.9 Million for Retirement

“If you tell someone they need to save $1.9 million, that can be daunting on the surface. But there’s a way in which you do that through planning and decision-making processes that makes it attainable,” Voris said.

The first step is simply making the choice to be an active participant in your financial planning.

“Be your own advocate. Be engaged. Start early. Take it seriously. Have a plan,” Voris said. “The attitude towards finances in retirement when you have a plan versus not is night and day.”

If you’re just starting out, be sure you’re not leaving any free money on the table.

“Make sure that you’re getting every penny that your employer offers, whether that’s a 401(k) match or that’s a stock purchase plan discount or HSA contribution match — all of those assets that are free. Don’t leave any of them on the table,” Voris said. “Approach open enrollment in that mindset, and make sure that you’re leveraging the most from your employer.”

See: States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year
Read: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

Voris said to also be mindful of debt, which can derail your retirement savings plans.

“Be mindful of credit card debt, be mindful of healthcare debt and have a debt plan if you have multiple cards or you have a car loan,” he said, noting that your plan should be focused on paying down high-interest debt first.

You should also have an emergency savings fund so that you do not have to take on more debt or tap into your retirement savings in case the unexpected strikes.

“Practically speaking, for someone who is on the edge of being financially secure, a life event can be disastrous,” Voris said. “If the car breaks down or you accrue some medical debt or you get behind on rent — those kinds of things can really throw a wrench in things.”

Having three to six months’ worth of living expenses saved can keep you on track with your retirement savings plans even if something were to happen.

Learn: The Standard Emergency Savings Advice Was Wrong — How Much Do You Really Need?
Find Out: Should You Put Money Into Retirement or Your Savings? Here’s How To Know

Next, Voris said to ask for help coming up with a plan to meet your retirement goals. The Schwab survey found that only 40% of 401(k) plan participants felt very confident in investment decisions made on their own, versus 56% who felt very confident in investment decisions made with professional help.

“Take the advice that’s offered,” Voris said. “Most 401(k) record keepers have advice and financial wellness accounts, and those things will help a person build a plan. Have an engagement partner, have a sounding board. Increasing your confidence increases your ability to be successful from a savings and investment perspective.”

Lastly, keep in mind that $1.9 million is a long-term goal — it’s not a lump sum you’re expected to save up overnight.

“If you think about someone who is 24 or 25, that’s a 35- to 40-year work savings career,” Voris said. “It seems daunting — that’s a big number — but the ability to get there if you have a plan and if you’re saving over a 30-, 35-, 40-year period, it’s attainable. That $1.9 million [goal] should empower you to make small steps and right decisions incrementally.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 4, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Will You Run Out of Money in Retirement? The Right Income Plan Can Help

    You may have heard of the 4% Rule, used to determine how much you can safely pull from your portfolio to fund your retirement. But here are three other income plan strategies that might be better for you.

  • Here's What Older Workers Have Saved for Retirement. How Do You Compare?

    Many seniors end up relying heavily on Social Security to pay the bills in retirement. It's for this reason that workers are advised to save consistently for retirement throughout their careers. Entering retirement with a healthy nest egg is a great way to supplement Social Security income and avoid financial struggles later in life.

  • Social Security Benefits Could See 6.2% COLA Increase, The Largest Jump in Decades

    The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior advocacy group, is estimating that seniors might be in for the largest annual Social Security cost of living adjustment in nearly four decades next...

  • Predicting the first 5 cuts for the Lions after the preseason opener

    The Lions have until Tuesday afternoon to cut 5 players. Here are the most likely candidates.

  • 3 High-Growth Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    With yields ranging from 2.4% to 7.9%, these fast-paced companies are perfect to fight back against rising prices.

  • You have a purpose, you just need to find it—and it’s one of the most important things for your retirement

    Like author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer used to say, “If you are what you do, then when you don’t, you aren’t.” Finally, be intentional about the people you surround yourself with in this next chapter.

  • Advisors: How Do Edward Jones and Merrill Compare?

    Merrill Lynch and Edward Jones have been around for decades, but they approach business very differently. Here's the lowdown on how they compare.

  • FDA, CDC approve third COVID vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised people

    The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both recommended that certain immunocompromised people receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.Why it matters: Data suggest that people with weakened immune systems don't generate strong enough levels of protection against the virus with just two doses, but a third dose could significantly help.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • LOOK: Ryan Day in a throwback photo as quarterback of New Hampshire

    Ryan Day looking sharp in a vintage photo!

  • Mets vs Dodgers: Michael Conforto on frustration of losing another close game to Dodgers | Mets Post Game

    Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said the team was obviously frustrated at losing a pair of extra-inning games to the Dodgers but also felt the team was 'just one swing away from winning both those games'. he also addressed his own improvement at the plate, facing Walker Buehler and Taijuan Walker's performance.

  • Schlumberger Exits Major U.S. Oil Conference on Virus Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger is pulling out of an appearance at one of the biggest U.S. oil-industry conferences due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Houston area.The annual Offshore Technology Conference, which is scheduled to start Sunday, draws visitors from around the world to Houston and is one of the largest oil confabs to resume in-person attendance since the global pandemic began last year. About 18% of hospital beds in the county that includes Houston were dedicated to coronavirus cases a

  • Texas Football: Everything Steve Sarkisian said after Saturday’s scrimmage

    Steve Sarkisian wasn't too thrilled with how the offense performed today.

  • What’s the best investment for a child’s future?

    Financial stress ranked No. 1 on the American Psychological Association’s annual Stress in America survey this year. It’s natural for parents to want to shield their children from some of this stress by investing money toward their future. What are the best investment accounts?

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • Multi-billion-dollar reconstruction projects await in post-war Libya

    A decade after Libya descended into chaos, a host of countries are eyeing potential multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects in the oil-rich nation if stability is assured.

  • 3 Strategies That Could Help You Retire Earlier Than You Think

    Retirement might be decades away for some of us, but the choices we're making right now will determine exactly when we can afford to leave the workforce for good. If your goal is to retire as soon as possible, you need to be strategic about where and how you save money for retirement. Employees who qualify for a 401(k) match should make claiming this their top priority every year when saving for retirement.

  • Tropical Storm Grace could bring floods, mudslides to Haiti before approaching South Florida

    Consider Fred the clumsy big brother that got Florida’s attention focused on peak of hurricane season. Now, Grace appears to be following Fred’s path with a track toward Florida.

  • The future of Afghanistan will be decided by several international stakeholders

    Nearly 20 years since the 9/11 terror attack that launched the US’ “forever war,” American troops pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving behind a vacuum that the Taliban is now filling. Every US president since George W. Bush has pledged to end the war in Afghanistan—but none of them did. In April, Joe Biden said that US troops would be out of the country by the 20th anniversary of 9/11, with their mission accomplished: “get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11, deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden, and degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base from which attacks could be continued against the [US].”

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2020, investors have been treated to a record-breaking bounce-back rally. While some investors might be skittish about putting money to work with the market regularly knocking on the door of new highs, history has shown that, if you're a long-term investor who allows their investment thesis to play out, anytime is a great time to buy high-quality stocks. Don't let anyone tell you that brand-name, mega-cap stocks can't deliver big-time returns for investors.

  • Judge: Minneapolis must change police proposal ballot language

    Minneapolis officials must change the wording that will appear on the ballot this fall when voters decide the future of the city's Police Department, a judge ruled Friday. Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson instructed the city to remove an "explanatory note" outlining details of the proposal before voters. "The proper function of the ballot is to assist the voter in easily and ...