$1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
skynesher / iStock.com
skynesher / iStock.com

A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated — you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that’s what most 401(k) plan participants believe. A recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement Plan Services found that on average, 2021 plan participants think they need to save $1.9 million for retirement. But how accurate is this number?

Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America
See: Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

$1.9 Million Is a Good Estimate for How Much You Will Need in Retirement

Nathan Voris, director of business strategy at Schwab Workplace Financial Services, thinks that the survey participants have a pretty accurate idea of how much they will need in retirement.

“I think for a survey like this, that’s a pretty good number,” he said. “That’s a ballpark range for a wide range of folks. Obviously, retirement is not one-size-fits-all, but that’s sort of the middle of the range for a lot of people.”

As Voris notes, there are numerous factors that will affect how much someone will actually need in retirement, so some may need more and others may need less.

“There’s so much written about that, but I boil it down into just a couple of things. One is, when do you want to retire?,” Voris said. “If you’re going to retire at 50, you need to plan for 45 years of living expenses. If it’s 67, you need to plan for 30 years. That has a huge factor in what your plan should be.”

Learn: The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About
Find Out: How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State

“One of the other levers is, what lifestyle are you going to have in retirement?” he continued. “Where are you going to live? Are you going to live in California or Wyoming? Think about the state tax perspective. Are you going to have an active lifestyle? Or are you living close to grandkids where you’re going to be pretty local? There’s a lot of factors in what level of lifestyle you want to live in retirement.”

Finally, how much you need to have saved for retirement will depend on your other sources of income in retirement. This includes Social Security, pensions, assets and inheritance.

“Those kinds of things can be a factor in what the retirement future looks like,” Voris said.

Why $1 Million Is No Longer Enough

There are a number of factors that may require retirees to have a larger nest egg saved up, but one of the main ones is that people are living longer in retirement.

“Retirement could be a long time,” Voris said. “That idea of 20 years in retirement, that was maybe tied to that $1 million number. That’s sort of not a realistic expectation anymore. That 4% rule, that $80,000 income bogey is still out there, but you could be retired for 25, 30, 35 years.”

Check Out: 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
Discover: 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

How To Save $1.9 Million for Retirement

“If you tell someone they need to save $1.9 million, that can be daunting on the surface. But there’s a way in which you do that through planning and decision-making processes that makes it attainable,” Voris said.

The first step is simply making the choice to be an active participant in your financial planning.

“Be your own advocate. Be engaged. Start early. Take it seriously. Have a plan,” Voris said. “The attitude towards finances in retirement when you have a plan versus not is night and day.”

If you’re just starting out, be sure you’re not leaving any free money on the table.

“Make sure that you’re getting every penny that your employer offers, whether that’s a 401(k) match or that’s a stock purchase plan discount or HSA contribution match — all of those assets that are free. Don’t leave any of them on the table,” Voris said. “Approach open enrollment in that mindset, and make sure that you’re leveraging the most from your employer.”

See: States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year
Read: 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

Voris said to also be mindful of debt, which can derail your retirement savings plans.

“Be mindful of credit card debt, be mindful of healthcare debt and have a debt plan if you have multiple cards or you have a car loan,” he said, noting that your plan should be focused on paying down high-interest debt first.

You should also have an emergency savings fund so that you do not have to take on more debt or tap into your retirement savings in case the unexpected strikes.

“Practically speaking, for someone who is on the edge of being financially secure, a life event can be disastrous,” Voris said. “If the car breaks down or you accrue some medical debt or you get behind on rent — those kinds of things can really throw a wrench in things.”

Having three to six months’ worth of living expenses saved can keep you on track with your retirement savings plans even if something were to happen.

Learn: The Standard Emergency Savings Advice Was Wrong — How Much Do You Really Need?
Find Out: Should You Put Money Into Retirement or Your Savings? Here’s How To Know

Next, Voris said to ask for help coming up with a plan to meet your retirement goals. The Schwab survey found that only 40% of 401(k) plan participants felt very confident in investment decisions made on their own, versus 56% who felt very confident in investment decisions made with professional help.

“Take the advice that’s offered,” Voris said. “Most 401(k) record keepers have advice and financial wellness accounts, and those things will help a person build a plan. Have an engagement partner, have a sounding board. Increasing your confidence increases your ability to be successful from a savings and investment perspective.”

Lastly, keep in mind that $1.9 million is a long-term goal — it’s not a lump sum you’re expected to save up overnight.

“If you think about someone who is 24 or 25, that’s a 35- to 40-year work savings career,” Voris said. “It seems daunting — that’s a big number — but the ability to get there if you have a plan and if you’re saving over a 30-, 35-, 40-year period, it’s attainable. That $1.9 million [goal] should empower you to make small steps and right decisions incrementally.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Aug. 4, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Stocks for Retirees

    As a retiree, you are likely looking for a steady income stream to supplement your Social Security payments. You could spread out your investments among stocks that generate attractive dividend income, such as Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and those that generate slightly lower yield income but can be handy should you need to liquidate your position on short notice. Utilities, such as Southern Company (NYSE: SO), fit the bill here.

  • Is TikTok's Financial Advice Good Or Bad?

    By Kyle Bloyd TikTok is an immensely popular social media platform, but as a source of sound financial advice, it’s a mixed bag at best. Young adults and teens form the base of TikTok’s massive audience, but whoever is watching these short video clips about various financial aspects needs to be careful and discerning. Most of all, do your homework and tap into a variety of trusted, verified sources before making important money decisions. The downside of TikTok’s quick-hitting money teachings is

  • 4 Loopholes That Can Help You Access Your Retirement Savings Early

    Retirement savings are meant to be used when you retire, so the government created rules to discourage people from withdrawing their money early. You could lose 10% of your withdrawal back to the government if you take money out of most retirement accounts before age 59 1/2, and that's on top of taxes. The Rule of 55 states that if you leave your job in the year you turn 55 or later, you may withdraw money from that job's retirement account without a penalty.

  • Kandi Burruss opens up about breast reduction surgery: ‘Be real with people’

    Kandi Burruss is opening up to her fans. The reality TV star and music multi-hyphenate spoke about her breast reduction […] The post Kandi Burruss opens up about breast reduction surgery: ‘Be real with people’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 2 in 3 workers are considering quitting their job for better wages and more flexibility, a new survey suggests

    PwC surveyed 1,000 full-time and part-time workers, and 65% said they were looking for a new job. Most cited higher wages as their motivation.

  • OnlyFans’ porn ban is crypto’s opportunity of a lifetime

    Today, OnlyFans dropped the massive bombshell that it will be banning “sexually explicit content” from the app later this year. This is obviously a wildly seismic shift for OnlyFans, which completely disrupted the adult content industry and gave performers a path toward greater independence by allowing them to connect directly with their fans via subscriptions. This shutdown is also the opportunity of a lifetime for the crypto industry, which could capitalize on the shutdown and a recent wave of increasingly consumer-friendly crypto payments infrastructure products to create a platform that won’t crumble under the influence of payment providers.

  • Fact Check: No, There Isn’t a $7K Stimulus Coming This Week

    A false report in the U.S. version of The Sun claimed a $7,000 stimulus from the IRS would be hitting accounts this week on August 19. These reports are not true, and similar reports have been...

  • Here's the Average 401(k) and IRA Balance. How Does Yours Compare?

    Want to know how you're doing with your savings? Here's what the typical worker has socked away.

  • WATCH: Lydia Ko’s fabulous bunker shot from her knees at Carnoustie – ‘at least don’t face-plant’

    Lydia Ko pulled off some spectacular shots on Friday at Carnoustie, including one doozie out of the bunker from her knees at the par-4 ninth.

  • Living with the New Ford Bronco

    I didn't buy one, but 10 days and 600 miles revealed some truths about daily driving the 2021 Bronco.

  • Senior-Friendly Jobs That Are Perfect for Retirement

    In theory, retirement is a time to kick back and relax, but sometimes it doesn't work that way. Some retirees still want to work, whether add structure to the day, just get out of the house or to...

  • How to extend your life by as much as two years

    This chicken-and-egg question goes to the heart of a longstanding debate in the retirement planning community: Can soon-to-be-retirees improve their health and longevity by continuing to work and postponing retirement? While statisticians have known for some time that individuals who work longer and postpone retirement tend to be healthier, they also know that correlation is not causation. A recent study from Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research was able to at least partially solve this riddle.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • 7 Things You Should Do When Your Parents Haven't Saved for Their Retirement

    There's no way to rewind the clock. If your aging parents haven't saved enough (or anything) for their retirement, here are the best ways to help without putting your own financial future at risk.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • This insurance company wants to hike homeowners’ rates 36%. Florida regulators balk

    State regulators took a hard line on a property insurance company that wants to raise rates by an average of 36% on more than 64,000 homeowners policies, the company’s second big rate hike in a year.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • Are Crashing Lumber Prices Hurting Profits for Home Depot?

    Lumber prices are going through some unusual volatility since the onset of the pandemic. The price per 1,000 board feet of lumber initially fell in March of 2020 to below $200. It swung between $500 and $900 through the rest of 2000 before shooting up to over $1,600 per 1,000 board feet in early May 2021.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.