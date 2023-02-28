$1M settlement in lawsuit over federal immigration raid

18
·1 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement of more than $1 million in a class action lawsuit that challenged a federal immigration raid at an eastern Tennessee meatpacking plant where about 100 people were arrested.

The settlement approved by U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Monday calls for the U.S. government to pay $475,000 to six individual plaintiffs and an additional $550,000 to a class settlement fund for nearly 100 workers detained almost five years ago, news outlets reported.

The lawsuit claimed the Southeastern Provision workers’ 4th and 5th Amendment constitutional rights were violated in April 2018 when armed officers raided the Bean Station plant, using racial slurs, shoving guns in their faces and punching one worker in the face. It also alleged that officers didn’t know workers’ identities or immigration statuses, only that many were Hispanic.

White workers at the plant, meanwhile, were not accosted, detained, searched or arrested, and many stood outside smoking during the raid, the lawsuit said.

During the raid, officers were helping to execute an Internal Revenue Service search warrant for financial documents related to James Brantley, the plant’s owner. Agents did not have warrants for the arrest of any of the workers — only to search the business for tax violations, according to the lawsuit.

Brantley later pleaded guilty to federal charges of employing unauthorized immigrants, tax evasion and wire fraud.

“Today, justice was served to the Latinx workers, and their community, who took a stand against federal agents targeting them because of their ethnicity,” said Meredith Stewart, senior supervising attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project. “The unprecedented, court-approved settlement demonstrates that we, as a nation, will not tolerate racial profiling.”

Recommended Stories

  • NYC spends nearly $100 million to house migrants in hotels after out-of-state busing

    New York City is spending $93.8 million on housing migrants at hotels in Manhattan through the spring, reports show. At least 47,600 migrants have flooded the city since 2022.

  • Biden to nominate Labor Department deputy for top role as Secretary Marty Walsh takes up hockey job

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he planned to nominate Julie Su, the current deputy and former California official, as his next labor secretary, replacing the departing incumbent, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Su, a civil rights attorney and former head of California’s labor department, was central to negotiations between labor and freight rail companies late last year, working to avert an economically debilitating strike. If confirmed by the Senate, Su would also be the first Asian-American in the Biden administration to serve in the cabinet at the secretary level.

  • Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

    The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, could come by early March. Q: What is the Willow project?

  • GOP senators zero in on controversial DHS program providing social services to illegal migrants

    GOP lawmakers are eyeing additional oversight and funding cuts to a controversial program that aids illegal immigrants as they are placed in detention alternatives.

  • Your guide to Friday Lenten dining: SouthCoast places to dine

    While it’s known as a time of sacrifice for many, those participating in meat-free Fridays do not have to sacrifice flavor. Here are some local restaurants to enjoy on your Fridays.

  • AP NewsMinute February 28th AM

    Here's the latest for Tuesday February 28th: Supreme Court takes up Biden student debt plan; White House says 'no consensus' on COVID-19 origins; More storms for West Coast; Winter storm expected from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

  • Pennsylvania county terminates 'sanctuary county' designation amid 'heartache and angst'

    Butler County, Pennsylvania, announced that it is no longer a "sanctuary county" for illegal immigrants amid what the county commissioner described as “heartache and angst.”

  • Activists march in the wake of more gun violence, urge money for anti-violence groups

    Activists from all over Philadelphia marched through the city’s streets Monday afternoon to protest gun violence and urge local authorities […] The post Activists march in the wake of more gun violence, urge money for anti-violence groups appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Gov. Kathy Hochul loses support in New York amid surge in concern over crime and living costs: poll

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is witnessing a drop in support as crime and the cost of living continue to dominate concerns from voters who reside in the state.

  • Drag-Banning Tennessee Guv Shrugs Off Old Drag Pic as a ‘Lighthearted Tradition’

    Reuters/RedditTennessee Gov. Bill Lee is set to sign a bill that will make drag performances illegal in the state—a crime he may have committed in high school.A photo emerged on Reddit over the weekend from the Franklin High Yearbook in 1977, where Lee attended, purportedly showing Lee dressed as a woman along with the caption “Hard Luck Woman.”But that’s different, Lee’s office told The Daily Beast on Monday, saying that “lighthearted school traditions” shouldn’t be “conflated” with the issue t

  • Ugandan, South African leaders urge greater trade in Africa

    Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called for stronger trade relations among African countries and lamented the high cost of buying products and services outside the continent. Museveni on Tuesday began a state visit to South Africa in a bid to encourage better economic ties between Uganda and Africa’s most developed economy.

  • Social Security Debate Takes Back Seat to Biden’s New Medicare ‘Cuts’ — What’s Being Proposed

    The current political tug-of-war over Social Security has now extended into Medicare, as lawmakers and insurance industry lobbyists take aim at the Biden administration's plans to rein in Medicare...

  • Migrant shipwreck victims mourned, police make arrests

    STORY: "I saw my aunt and two daughters." Alan has just identified the bodies of his loved ones in the Italian city of Crotone on Tuesday (February 28). His aunt was found dead, along with three of her children after a migrant boat broke up in stormy seas. A fourth child was still missing, while her husband survived the incident. The search for victims continued around the nearby beach of Steccato di Cutro, where the wooden vessel sank after hitting rocks early on Sunday (February 26). The shipwreck left at least 64 dead, including about 14 children, while 80 people have survived, but police believe up to 200 migrants could have been onboard the boat. Police have said that patrol boats were sent to intercept the migrants, but severe weather forced them to return to port. Some relatives, like Teymoori Mohammad, are questioning whether rescuers had done enough to pick up those on board and if they had arrived too late."I don't know, are the people telling about human rights...because they have black eyes, or black hairs? Weren't they human?"Police officers said on Tuesday they have arrested three people who they believed have trafficked those migrants - a Turkish man and two Pakistani nationals they say had sailed the boat from Turkey to Italy despite the terrible weather. One of the Pakistanis was a minor, a judicial source said.They were identified by survivors as "the main culprits of the tragedy".Police said initial investigations show the alleged traffickers asked the migrants for over $8,400 each for the deadly journey. The tragedy has fuelled a debate on migration in Europe and Italy. The recently elected right-wing government's tough new laws there for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in an interview on Monday that she had written to European Union institutions calling for immediate action by the bloc to stop migrant boat trips so as to prevent more deaths.

  • Court ruling stops UC Berkeley from building housing at People's Park

    Last Summer, protesters took on police in an attempt to stop construction at People's Park in Berkeley. A new appeals court ruling late Friday goes even further.

  • 2023 BMW iX5 Prototype First Drive Review: The future isn’t (battery) electric

    We drive BMW's iX5 prototype, powered by electricity generated onboard by a hydrogen fuel cell system. Can this propulsion tech live alongside battery EVs?

  • Half of American Murders Go Unsolved, New Report Reveals

    ‘We’re on the verge of being the first developed nation where the majority of homicides go uncleared,’ MAP founder Thomas Hargrove said.

  • Biden sketching dire picture of GOP desire to cut spending

    President Joe Biden is using the leadup to the release of his proposed budget next week to sketch a dire picture of what could happen to U.S. health care if congressional Republicans had their way with federal spending. The Democratic president went to Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Tuesday to discuss potential GOP efforts to cut spending on health care, part of a broader presidential push this week to draw a strong contrast between his administration's priorities and those of Republicans.

  • Reata Stock Plummets As Official's Exit Shakes Up FDA's Neuroscience Unit

    The FDA will decide whether to approve a neurological disease drug from Reata Pharmaceuticals this week, but RETA stock plummeted Monday.

  • Book bans and restrictions are a losing issue for Republicans

    Polling suggests banning books is popular among the majority of GOP respondents — but it could backfire in the 2024 general election.

  • ‘It’s just gotten crazy’: how the origins of Covid became a toxic US political debate

    New report supporting theory the coronavirus leaked from a Chinese lab has sparked the latest eruption in a long fight over how the virus started, clouding efforts to pursue a neutral, fact-based inquiry