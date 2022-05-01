$1M Shot Prize, Old Bay Door, Kohl's For Sale, Best Schools: MD News

MARYLAND — Top news stories this week in Maryland included word that a rival retail chain may buy all the Kohl's stores in the country; antisemitic incidents in the state hit a record high last year; a beach that historically served Black residents when they couldn't go to other resorts will be preserved; and two state troopers were hit when a driver struck their cars.

Plus, a man has filed a $500,000 lawsuit against a police department for illegal arrest; a man returned from vacation to find someone had painted his door was painted like an Old Bay spice can; a mother has been sentenced in her baby's death; President Joe Biden will speak at the U.S. Naval Academy graduation; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.

Share your local news, events and pics by clicking "+" at the top of any page.

Here are some of this week's top news headlines:



All Kohl's stores could be acquired by the brand's arch-rival, per a New York Post report. Here's what that means for Maryland shoppers.

A Reddit user said they returned from vacation to find their door painted like an Old Bay can. The shocked local recently shared a picture of the entrance on a Maryland Reddit forum.

Two state troopers were seated in their cars on the left shoulder of I-270 on Thursday when a driver hit both of their vehicles, Maryland State Police said.

Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda is the top school in Maryland, according to a new national ranking by U.S. News and World Report. This year's list of best high schools evaluated more than 17,800 schools nationwide, including 26 in Maryland.



Story continues

A 21-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against the Prince George's County Police Department, saying that officers illegally searched and arrested him without any justifiable reason.



Marylanders should get their COVID-19 booster shot by Monday, May 2, for a chance to win the final prize of $1 million in the promotion offered by the state, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved more than $5.2 million to preserve the legacy of Carr's Beach as a new Annapolis public park. The site served the Black community at a time when they were prohibited from using other beaches.



Antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism, including 55 in Maryland, reached an all-time high in 2021, according to an Anti-Defamation League report released Tuesday.



Business Openings, Closings News

Also Worth a Look Today

Don't miss local news from Maryland Patches. Sign up for free Patch alerts and daily newsletters.

Thanks for reading Patch!

$1M Shot Prize, Old Bay Door, Kohl's For Sale, Best Schools: MD News originally appeared on the Across Maryland Patch