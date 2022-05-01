$1M Shot Prize, Old Bay Door, Kohl's For Sale, Best Schools: MD News
MARYLAND — Top news stories this week in Maryland included word that a rival retail chain may buy all the Kohl's stores in the country; antisemitic incidents in the state hit a record high last year; a beach that historically served Black residents when they couldn't go to other resorts will be preserved; and two state troopers were hit when a driver struck their cars.
Plus, a man has filed a $500,000 lawsuit against a police department for illegal arrest; a man returned from vacation to find someone had painted his door was painted like an Old Bay spice can; a mother has been sentenced in her baby's death; President Joe Biden will speak at the U.S. Naval Academy graduation; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.
Here are some of this week's top news headlines:
MD Kohl's Stores May Be Sold To Competitor: Report
All Kohl's stores could be acquired by the brand's arch-rival, per a New York Post report. Here's what that means for Maryland shoppers.
Old Bay Door Surprises Resident Returning From Vacation: Reddit
A Reddit user said they returned from vacation to find their door painted like an Old Bay can. The shocked local recently shared a picture of the entrance on a Maryland Reddit forum.
State Troopers Hit On I-270 In Montgomery County: State Police
Two state troopers were seated in their cars on the left shoulder of I-270 on Thursday when a driver hit both of their vehicles, Maryland State Police said.
These MD High Schools Rank Among 2022’s Best: U.S. News
Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda is the top school in Maryland, according to a new national ranking by U.S. News and World Report. This year's list of best high schools evaluated more than 17,800 schools nationwide, including 26 in Maryland.
Man Files $500K Lawsuit Against Prince George's Police Department
A 21-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against the Prince George's County Police Department, saying that officers illegally searched and arrested him without any justifiable reason.
MD COVID: $1M Prize Left In COVID Booster Shot Lottery
Marylanders should get their COVID-19 booster shot by Monday, May 2, for a chance to win the final prize of $1 million in the promotion offered by the state, Gov. Larry Hogan said.
Carr's Beach: Historically Black Coast To Get $5.2M To Preserve Legacy
The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved more than $5.2 million to preserve the legacy of Carr's Beach as a new Annapolis public park. The site served the Black community at a time when they were prohibited from using other beaches.
Antisemitic Incidents Reach Record High In U.S., Maryland: Report
Antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism, including 55 in Maryland, reached an all-time high in 2021, according to an Anti-Defamation League report released Tuesday.
Business Openings, Closings News
Flying Dog Brewery To Host Hiring Event At Gaithersburg Liquor Store
Also Worth a Look Today
Mom Who Stuffed Newborn In Plastic Bag, Hid Him Found Guilty Of Murder
$2.5K In Perfume Stolen From Annapolis Macy's By Armed Robber: Police
Holocaust Survivor Shares Mom's Art, Family's Story On Remembrance Day
Dog Hit By Car Rescued By Ambulance Crew, Needs Reunited With Owner
Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Shooting Death Of 29-Year-Old
$100K Winning Lotto Ticket Claimed By Ready To Retire TSA Employee
'Making The Band' Star Arrested In Baltimore For Sex Trafficking
MD At High Risk In 2022 Tick Season: How To Prevent Illnesses
7 People Of Interest IDed In MD Bouncer's Death; Reward Offered
Man Faces Life In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Gun, Drug Charges
Student Attacked At School, Family Upset At Administration's Response
Student Stabbed In Long Reach High School Parking Lot During Argument
MD Food Recall: Gorton's Fish Sandwiches May Have Bone Fragments
