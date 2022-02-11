1MDB to Hold $8B Suit Against Najib Till Another Case Ends, Report Says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Najib RazakFormer 6th Prime Minister of Malaysia
(Bloomberg) -- The 33.5 billion ringgit ($8 billion) civil suit against Najib Abdul Razak and several others filed by the troubled state fund 1MDB won’t proceed until a related criminal case against the former prime minister is disposed, The Edge reported.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Fed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency Move
Treasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets Wrap
U.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast Gain
Lawyers representing Najib and 1MDB reached an agreement at a case management hearing on Friday to allow the 1MDB-Tanore criminal trial, where Najib is the only accused, to finish before starting the civil case, according to the report, which cited Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Najib in both trials.
The $8 billion case is one of the 22 civil suits filed by 1MDB in May last year in an effort to recover assets worth more than $23 billion Malaysia says are linked to the fund. The suits are against companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG and individuals allegedly involved in the financial scandal.
READ: Malaysia Court Upholds Najib’s Guilty Verdict in 1MDB Appeal (4)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Billion-Dollar Nickel-Swap Scandal That Shocked Singapore
The Loan Shark Trump Freed From Prison Is Lending Money Again
Voters Fed Up With Covid Are Turning Against Biden and the Democrats
Why Airbus Is Canceling Orders From Qatar Airways, One of Its Best Customers
There Are Now 1,000 Unicorn Startups Worth $1 Billion or More
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.