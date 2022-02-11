1MDB to Hold $8B Suit Against Najib Till Another Case Ends, Report Says

Ravil Shirodkar
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The 33.5 billion ringgit ($8 billion) civil suit against Najib Abdul Razak and several others filed by the troubled state fund 1MDB won’t proceed until a related criminal case against the former prime minister is disposed, The Edge reported.

Lawyers representing Najib and 1MDB reached an agreement at a case management hearing on Friday to allow the 1MDB-Tanore criminal trial, where Najib is the only accused, to finish before starting the civil case, according to the report, which cited Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Najib in both trials.

The $8 billion case is one of the 22 civil suits filed by 1MDB in May last year in an effort to recover assets worth more than $23 billion Malaysia says are linked to the fund. The suits are against companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG and individuals allegedly involved in the financial scandal.

