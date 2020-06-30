1MORE Wins Six VGP Awards in Japan for 2020

Since 2017, 1MORE has continued to be awarded the prestigious VGP awards for its headphone products

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a global premium consumer audio company, today announced that six of its headphones have received Visual Grand Prix (VGP) award designations in the VGP product buying guide in Japan. This is the eighth time 1MORE has won the VGP awards since 2017.

1MORE 2020 VGP Awarded Products More

Of the six products, one was awarded the top Gold Award designation in its respective category. Five other products, including in-ear, Bluetooth and active noise cancellation headphones, received the VGP Award.

The 1MORE H1006 Spearhead VRX Gaming Headphone was awarded the top designation of Gold Award VGP in the category for gaming headphones less than 30,000 JPY category. Five other headphones have been awarded in their respective categories as listed below:

1MORE E1001-L In-ear headphones with price range between 10,000 JPY to 20,000 JPY 1MORE E1017 In-ear headphones with price range between 5,000 JPY to 10,000 JPY 1MORE E1001BT Bluetooth earbud headphones with price range between 15,000 JPY to 20,000

JPY 1MORE E1026BT-I Bluetooth truly wireless earphones with price range between 10,000 JPY to

12,000 JPY 1MORE

EHD9001TA Bluetooth truly wireless earphones with active noise cancellation with price

range between 15,000 JPY to 20,000 JPY

As the flagship product this year, the 1MORE EHD9001TA is the world's first hybrid dual driver truly wireless in-ear headphone that includes active noise cancellation. The VGP Award for 1MORE EHD9001TA, True Wireless ANC headphone, upholds 1MORE's commitment to consumers by providing an affordable luxury audio product.

ABOUT VGP Awards

Founded in 1987, the Visual Grand Prix (VGP) Awards were created to recognize audio-visual excellence for home entertainment products. Winning products are selected through a voting process including leading Japanese consumer electronics retailers and eight judges recognized as audiovisual experts. The VGP designation is a highly regarded technical achievement in Japan and considered an influential resource for consumer purchasing decisions.

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior quality audio at a consumer-friendly value, 1MORE has shipped 38 million headphones in over 25 countries in just 4 years. 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including CES Innovation awards, RedDot, and iF Design awards.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200629/2843213-1

SOURCE 1MORE