1Password Black Friday deal: Save 50 percent on the password manager's individual and family plans

At this point in time, you probably have a ton of passwords to keep track of across a vast number of websites, apps and services. One way to keep them safe and organized, and to prevent losing access to your accounts, is to use a password manager. For Black Friday this year, 1Password is giving you the chance to purchase an individual or a family subscription for 50 percent off their normal prices, as long as you're a new subscriber. The manager's individual account normally costs $35.88 a year, while its family account is typically priced at $59.88, so expect to pay half those amounts, respectively.

Both subscription tiers come with access to the service's mobile and desktop passwords, as well as its browser extensions. You can save not just log in credentials with 1Password, but also addresses and credit card details, and you can hide select vaults when you switch on Travel mode. 1Password will allow you to temporarily share logins with anybody, as well, even if they're not a user. But if you purchase a family subscription, you can share the account between five people who can create an unlimited number of shared vaults. Each member can also help another recover their access in case they get locked out.

It's worth noting that 1Password recently went beyond well, passwords, and rolled out support for passkeys to desktop and mobile users. That means you'll be able to sync your passkeys across devices and across platforms, so you can log in to your accounts without having to resort to using your credentials. This special Black Friday discount will be available from November 24 to November 27 only.

