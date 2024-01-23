These 1pc deposit mortgages are a desperate bribe

In a world where the average age of a first-time house buyer is nearly 34 and a typical family home costs nearly £300,000, it’s fair to conclude that the housing market has ceased to function.

Once we’ve accepted this depressing reality, attention can at least turn to how best to fix it. The problem is that our political masters continue to not only prescribe the wrong medicine, but in doing so conspire to also make matters worse.

Take the latest muddled ideas to come tumbling out of the Treasury: ultra-low 1pc deposit mortgages, along with the return of the Government’s Help-to-Buy scheme for good measure.

Number 11 is yet to confirm this so let’s hope it’s someone’s idea of a joke.

Assuming the reports are correct, however, this must surely rank among the most misdirected one-two punch yet from a government facing annihilation at the ballot box. It is as if one flailing proposal wasn’t enough, someone had swing in with another in an effort to make the first one seem less idiotic.

All it does is underline that after nearly 14 years in power, the Tories either do not understand what has gone wrong with the housing market or do not care. If they did, then they wouldn’t be dreaming up yet more ways to light a fire under prices.

Greater demand without any significant measures to address squeezed supply will make the dream of home ownership for many people less achievable, not more, which is really quite the own goal for the Conservatives.

Perhaps the looming election overshadows all else in Westminster, and Rishi Sunak believes there are votes to be had in encouraging more borrowing by a generation already up to its eyeballs in student debt. It seems improbable.

Yet you can see why they’re targeting aspiring home-owners: a recent YouGov poll showed just one voter in 10 under 50 plans to vote Conservative – a shockingly and historically low proportion. You can also imagine this going down well with young voters who feel like they’re destined to be stuck in rented accommodation for the rest of their lives.

There will be a sugar-rush as thousands clamour to snap up a mortgage that allows you to buy a £300,000 house with a deposit of just £3,000, and for that first stampede of people it will seem like a god-send.

The gap between prices and household incomes has become a chasm, shutting millions of families out of the property market.

It now takes five years for someone on the average wage, squirrelling away 15pc of their wages, to raise a typical 10pc deposit. Home ownership among the 25- to 34-year-old age bracket has nosedived, as the end of Help to Buy coupled with soaring mortgage rates has pushed down the number of first-time buyers to its lowest level in a decade.

But as critics have warned, a 1pc deposit mortgage would be nothing more than a short-term fix. Perhaps it would not even meet that low bar. It’s a potentially dangerous stunt that risks fanning the flames of yet another unsustainable boom.

Perhaps most worryingly, tricks like this demonstrate that ministers not only don’t understand what’s driving the problem, they don’t recognise their part in it either.

The last thing the housing market needs is more demand-side stimulus. Indeed, it is precisely because the Government has spent the last 15 years falsely propping up the market that prices have gone through the roof.

The Conservatives’ flagship Help-to-Buy scheme introduced by George Osborne has been a disaster for affordability but an absolute jackpot for housebuilders, as confirmed by a recent House of Lords report.

It concluded that the scheme’s £30bn of support had effectively been wasted because all it did was “inflate prices by more than their subsidy value”. It also put the turbo boosters under the profits and share prices of the big house-builders, along with boardroom pay packets.

So who in their right mind would even contemplate bringing it back? Even the house-builders themselves privately acknowledge that Help to Buy has completely backfired.

Then came the pandemic and the Chancellor’s decision to introduce a stamp duty holiday and a mortgage guarantee scheme. The savings on offer went straight into higher prices as if petrol on a bonfire.

Yet here we are again. Ultimately, these proposals would drive up prices and the taxpayer will end up taking on yet more balance sheet risk by offering buyers a desperate election bribe.

One of the biggest barriers for lots of people isn’t the size of a deposit, it’s that they don’t earn enough to obtain the mortgage required to get on the ladder.

But the largest obstacle by far is the sheer lack of housing for a growing population, which isn’t going to be solved by yet more state subsidies for buyers.

Britain needs to build more homes, but ministers have never come close to hitting their own building targets. Their innovative solution?

Ditch the targets. It is almost certainly too late for the Government to change course on housing. It is one of the reasons the people will change the Government.

